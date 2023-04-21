Forget the Pixel 7a — Google’s Pixel 7 is now only $349!





Google’s next developer conference, also known as Google I/O 2023, will take place on May 10th.

If the Pixel 7a follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, it could be a scaled-down, more affordable version of the current-generation Pixel 7. However, if you can’t wait until then, or if you prefer Google’s full-fledged features, we’re glad to know that the current flagship, the Pixel 7, is selling at the lowest price ever.

We named the Pixel 7 one of the best Android phones you can buy. Affordable and with great features, it offers something for every phone user. Pixel 7 is currently on sale at Best Buy starting at $349 (opens in new tab). This is one of the cheapest Pixel 7 deals of all time. Here’s everything you need to know about Google phones and why it’s such an epic deal.

Key Features: 6.3 inch OLED (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Tensor G2 CPU, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage

Rear camera: 50MP (f/1.85) main; 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide

Front camera: 10.8MP (f/2.2)

Product launch date: October 13, 2022

Price history: Pixel 7 is available from most major carriers for just $0. However, these deals require you to sign up for an installment plan, trade in your old phone, or open a new data plan. Deals for unlocked Pixel 7s have dropped to $549. The cheapest Pixel 7 deal I’ve seen on Best Buy is the current price of $349. Note, however, that it must be activated with your carrier at checkout.

Price Comparison: Amazon: $549 (Unlocked) (opens in new tab) | Best Buy: $349 with Activation (opens in new tab) | Verizon: Free with Line Breaks + Unlimited (opens in new tab) | AT&T: $10/month with trade-in + unlimited (opens in new tab) | Google Store: $449 unlocked (opens in new tab)

Review consensus: The Pixel 7 is considered one of the best Android phones you can buy. It’s cheaper than the Pixel 7 Pro but offers many of the same features as its sibling, including the same Tensor G2 chipset. The Pixel 7 is also considered one of the best camera phones out there, and while you can’t get the telephoto lens of the Pixel 7 Pro, you can get everything else the Pixel 7 Pro has to offer. Google Pixel 7 review pointed out that the phone offers “a better camera and a more advanced Tensor G2 chipset.” We also ranked it as one of the best Android smartphones for photography.

Toms Guide: ★★★★☆ | TechRadar: ★★★★☆ | Android Central: ★★★★☆

Buying Guide: Best Camera Phones, Best Android Phones, Best Unlocked Android Phones

When to buy: If you want the best Android phone on the market and don’t mind a few compromises like no 120Hz screen or no telephoto lens, then this is the phone for you.

Don’t buy if: You want the absolute best Android phone and/or you want a telephoto lens. Also, if you’re interested in his rumored Pixel 7a, you might want to skip it, but that phone could be a scaled-down version of his Pixel 7.

