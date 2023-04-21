HIMSS23 Themes Include ChatGPT, Digital Innovation





Potential applications of artificial intelligence in clinical and management settings dominated the conversation at the 2023 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Association conference this week. About 35,000 people attended the conference, which was held at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.

Here’s what you should know:

1. ChatGPT Excitement Reaches Fever Pitch

The conference floor was filled with attendees discussing generative AI solutions aimed at addressing everything from patient-physician communication to revenue cycle management.

EHR vendor Epic Systems and tech giant Microsoft set the tone for the week on Monday by announcing that Epic’s EHR systems will be able to run generative AI solutions through Microsoft’s OpenAI Azure Service. Microsoft uses OpenAI’s language model GPT-4 capabilities in its Azure cloud solution.

David Rhew, Microsoft Global Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Healthcare, said: “Overall, it is a very exciting opportunity for us to think about how these technologies will change practice and improve healthcare.”

Epic wasn’t the only company making AI-related news. His eClinicalWorks, an EHR vendor, said it also runs generative AI solutions through his OpenAI Azure from Microsoft. Big data company Innovaccer said it will add conversational AI tools to its provider platform.

2. Generative AI still attracts skepticism

Some in the industry are excited about the potential of generative AI, while others are urging the medical system to put the brakes on experimentation.

said Dr. Patrick McGill, Chief Transformation Officer of the Indianapolis-based health system Community Health Network. “There are so many things you can do with AI and Chat.[GPT] But how long will it take for the medical law environment to catch up?”

In Tuesday’s keynote on the ethical considerations of AI, panelists discussed the downside of black-box AI models: their potential to perpetuate bias in medicine. And some consumers may misinterpret generative AI as capable of human-like reasoning and understanding, says Reid, founder and CEO of digital ethics risk consultancy Virtue. Blackman said.

Kay Firth-Butterfield, CEO of the Center for Trustworthy Technology, said: “It is proven and has great AI applications to use right now.”

Firth-Butterfield and colleagues emphasized the need for governance and multidisciplinary stakeholder teams to oversee AI deployments and assess risks across the continuum of care. Dr. Taft Parsons III, vice president and chief psychiatric officer at CVS Health, said he is waiting for significant improvements in AI-driven solutions to ensure patient safety.

“Looking at the types of recommendations I receive, [the AI] Either it’s too broad and general to be clinically useful, or it’s completely inaccurate,” Parsons said.

3. Patient concerns surface

Although the conference focused on innovation, there was still a perception that clinical processes must precede technology adoption.

“One of the challenges we face in providing satisfactory care is ensuring that technology does not get in the way of patient care, and that technology supports the efficiency of care,” says Integral. said Andrea Walsh, president and CEO of HealthPartners, a provider and insurance non-profit organization. in Bloomington, Minnesota.

In its Hospital-at-Home program effort, Best Buy Health is focused on seamlessly blending its technology into the context of patient-provider interaction and support, said Deborah Di Sanzo, President of Best Buy Health. .

Di Sanzo et al. expressed the importance of human-centered design that addresses the needs of clinicians and patients and is not driven by virtual point solutions.

4. It’s not hard to find “smart” devices

The term “smart hospital” is taking hold, especially since Amazon and Verizon both announced partnerships with hospitals.

Working with hospitals and healthcare systems to deploy the AI-enabled voice assistant Alexa in hospital rooms, nurses’ stations, and healthcare provider workstations, Amazon is enabling patients and care teams to easily connect between Amazon’s Echo and non-Echo devices. I mentioned that you can make voice and video calls on device. The company also says it connects devices connected to Alexa smart properties to hospital phone systems to route Alexa calls and support caller ID.

The company said it is rolling out some of these updates to Wesley Chapel Hospital, the flagship of the BayCare healthcare system in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

Verizon and the Cleveland Clinic announced in July that they would launch one of the country’s first “smart” hospitals with a 5G network. The facility will feature innovations such as check-in he kiosks, digital displays, hospital resource tracking and the adoption of virtual reality, according to Cleveland Clinic chief information officer Matt Kull.

“If we succeed here, all our facilities will be built with this type of infrastructure,” says Kull. “We believe this will become the norm in healthcare, not the exception.”

5. Providers want value for money

An overwhelming message from providers was the importance of vendors providing an immediate return on investment.

“The financial pressure [led to] A lot of the focus is on immediate benefits,” said Brad Reimer, chief information officer at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “We are not just looking at back-office scale efficiencies. There has to be real value for patients.”

Macroeconomic pressures and declining operating margins have significantly changed healthcare system strategies in implementing digital healthcare solutions. Many vendors are noticing a shift in priorities.

“Regardless of the macroeconomic environment, we always have this idea [asking] Amit Khanna, senior vice president and general manager of healthcare and life sciences at Salesforce, said: “We have seen macroeconomic trends that are affecting each of us in general.”

