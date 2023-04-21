Miami Fashion Week 2023 Coming to November, Prioritizing Community, Diversity, Sustainability and Tech Innovation





MIAMI, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recognized as the second-largest fashion event in the United States, Miami Fashion Week (MIAFW) is an annual event usually scheduled in May, and will be held in 2023. November brings exciting new programming. Starting in January 2023, MIAFW will work closely with Miami-Dade County to create a more community-focused event that prioritizes moving fashion forward in South Florida.

To achieve this goal, MIAFW is creating a fashion ‘think tank’ that will be the global benchmark for innovation in diversity, sustainability and technology. With a media impact of 4.2 billion impressions in 2022, the event will use its enormous communication power to benefit the fashion industry and connect it with the latest advances in technology and AI.

MIAFW is committed to promoting diversity in the industry and providing an inclusive space for diverse creators. The event aims to establish the region as a fashion hub for manufacturing and communication by attracting talented designers and designers to Miami-Dade. Sustainability and pre-owned fashion will be the focus of the event, while a diversity program will highlight the industry’s global vision.

As part of its commitment to innovation, MIAFW established a presence on Web3 through Decentraland’s L’ATELIER and pioneered the world’s first sustainability summit in 2017. The revamped event showcases industry evolution and promotes the intersection of fashion and technology.

While the runway shows will continue to be a focus, MIAFW will expand and develop the event in other areas highlighting the latest trends, advancements and opportunities in the industry, with a particular focus on technology and sustainability.

All in all, MIAFW’s move in November to establish a fashion ‘think tank’ in Miami is a big step forward for the industry. The event provides a unique platform for innovation, collaboration and growth, cementing MIAFW’s position as a leader in the fashion industry.

About Miami Fashion Week: For more information, visit www.miamifashionweek.com.

Media contact: [email protected]

View original content and download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miami-fashion-week-2023-to-take-place-in-november-and-prioritize-innovation- in-community-diversity-sustainability-and-technology-301803694.html

Source: Miami Fashion Week

