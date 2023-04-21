Google Home now lets you sort your list of favorite devices





Google Nest Doorbell and Camera Previews Also Coming to Homes Wear OS App

In October 2022, Google announced that it was working on major improvements to the Google Home app. As part of the new design, the company wants to focus on customization and make it easier for users to control a multitude of smart home devices. Since this is a major redesign, Google has launched a public preview program so you can try out the new Home app before it debuts. Also, the company was able to collect public feedback on the changes and make improvements based on them. Based on reports from members of our preview program, Google announced further enhancements to the Home app earlier this week.

The revamped Google Home app includes a feature for pinning frequently accessed devices for quick access.[お気に入り]I have a tab. Until now, it was not possible to change the order of the list, so devices were displayed based on the order in which they were pinned.As previously discovered by some beta users, Google allows, depending on your preferences,[お気に入り]Devices can now be sorted by tabs.at the bottom of the tab for this[並べ替え]A button appears.

Based on user feedback, we’re making improvements to speed up access to camera live views and recordings. Additionally, if you’re using the beta version of the Home app on your Wear OS smartwatch, Google is adding image preview support to Nest camera and doorbell notifications. This way you can know who is at the door right from your wrist without opening the app.

Finally, in an announcement on the Google Nest Community, Google hinted that “we have big news in the coming weeks.” The company may be preparing to roll out the new Google Home app after months of beta testing, but that doesn’t mean the preview program is over.

