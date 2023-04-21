Leonardo using ‘Future Loading’ launches international placement and training program in partnership with Lewis Business School.





The program is intended to recruit talent to global, technology-intensive companies like Leonardo through advanced management training courses delivered in partnership with the Lewis Business School.

With “Future Loading”, Leonardo launches an international talent programme, recruiting talent from international backgrounds to strengthen their evolutionary professional skills and contribute to the development of a broad innovation strategy. Through this program, the company manages complex organizations and actively guides technological and business evolution through an internationally recognized Master of Advanced Management program designed with leading partners such as the Lewis Business School. We aim to recruit and train capable future managers.

Antonio Liotti, Leonardo’s Chief People and Organization Officer, emphasizes: -Our company’s profile skills in both technical and management.Paths represent a key part of our broad and diverse recruitment strategy, which has led to the placement of approximately 5,000 people in 2022 alone, said Mr Liotti. I will add. Focuses on his employees under the age of 30, who make up his 44% of new hires.

The training program, which lasts about a year and is conducted entirely in English, includes a path divided into several steps through the various locations of the Group, beginning at Leonardo’s headquarters in Rome, in complex company situations. It works on the knowledge of and is also achieved through: With the help of overseas experience and innovative teaching methodologies.

Selected individuals have learned the most advanced techniques of project management and systems engineering, and have targeted strategic decisions by leading high-performing teams in an international context, multicultural and technology-intensive environment. Master the skills and develop powerful abilities you need to turn them into action. leadership skills. The main objective is the acquisition of skills through continuous professional development for future strategic roles at Leonardo.

The macro areas that the course focuses on include the latest challenges in managing complex enterprises. From innovation, marketing and creativity to leadership and social skills, from engineering and operations management to strategic decision-making and accounting to finance and governance.

