Mercedes-Benz Tech Innovation Receives Top End User Award from CNCF

Mercedes-Benz Tech Innovation GmbH, a subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz AG, has been awarded the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) End User Award for its cloud native development achievements and contribution to the ecosystem. Mercedes-Benz AG’s enterprise stack runs on free and open software such as Kubernetes, containerd and Prometheus. Mercedes-Benz Tech Innovation GmbH started his Kubernetes experiment in 2015, conducting his complete digital transformation from a completely closed proprietary software. A small team of developers built a new grassroots cloud-native deployment and used the Cluster API to run his nearly 1,000 of his Kubernetes clusters in production. The platform has changed from an on-premises solution to a multi-cloud solution.

Joerg Schueler, CIO of Mercedes-Benz Tech Innovation, is honored to be recognized by the CNCF for our efforts to join innovators such as Apple, Didi, Intuit, Spotify and Zalando. Over the past eight years, we’ve worked hard to provide an ecosystem that empowers application teams. Each team can now get a Kubernetes cluster driven by APIs and self-service open tools, making managing Kubernetes a community effort.

The company’s success in cloud-native development is underpinned by an open source manifesto integrated into the Mercedes-Benz corporate culture. His commitment to FOSS at the company has enabled it to provide an ecosystem that empowers application teams. Each team gets a Kubernetes cluster driven by APIs and self-service open tools, making managing Kubernetes a community effort.

The CNCF End User Awards recognize organizations that have contributed to advancing the cloud native ecosystem. This award recognizes companies that have made outstanding contributions to the cloud native ecosystem and adopted cloud native technologies such as Kubernetes and Prometheus.

CNCF is a non-profit organization building a sustainable ecosystem for cloud-native software. CNCF provides a vendor-neutral home for open projects like Kubernetes, Prometheus, and others, helping foster collaboration and innovation in cloud-native ecosystems.

According to Priyanka Sharma, general manager of CNCF, cloud-native end-users play an important role in the cloud-native ecosystem by providing valuable feedback and upstream contributions to open projects. said. Cloud at Mercedes-Benz Tech Innovation GmbH Her native is delighted to be recognized for her outstanding contribution to the ecosystem and her commitment to FOSS.

The CNCF End User Awards were presented at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2023 in Amsterdam. The event brings together developers, end users, and vendors from the cloud native community to share knowledge and collaborate on the latest advances in cloud native technologies.

Mercedes-Benz Tech Innovation GmbH’s success in cloud-native development is a testament to the company’s commitment to FOSS and willingness to embrace new technologies to drive innovation. As the cloud native ecosystem continues to evolve, companies like Mercedes-Benz Tech Innovation GmbH will play a key role in shaping the future of cloud native technology.

As detailed on news-journal.com, the CNCF End User Awards recognize organizations that have demonstrated commitment to advancing the cloud native ecosystem. This award recognizes companies that have made outstanding contributions to the cloud native ecosystem and adopted cloud native technologies such as Kubernetes and Prometheus.

