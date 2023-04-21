WSU professor recognized for groundbreaking research





Three researchers from Wichita State University received the John A. Innovation Award.

The award is presented annually as a way of recognizing novel ideas that have the potential to meet market needs and potentially attract further funding after the early prototype stage. Examples of supported costs are prototype development, design, product testing, and market analysis.

Winners are: Ramazan Asmatulu Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Nils Hakansson Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering were awarded for their project titled “Highly Conductive and Durable Biosensors for Wearable Health Monitoring Systems.” Their goal is to design and test highly conductive and flexible microelectronic systems to integrate with everyday apparel to obtain longer-term normative health data and detect abnormalities in the body at an early stage. to be able to treat Li Yao, Associate Professor of Biological Sciences. His award-winning research project is titled ‘Protein Composite Nanoscaffolds for Neural Repair’. Peripheral nerve injury often causes severe disability and associated secondary complications. Methods of nerve repair have been investigated for many years, but have shown limited success. Yao proposes fabricating a composite nanofibrous scaffold of polymer and protein embedded with growth factors and his DNA encoding that may promote neural growth.

The John A. Seeh Awards began in 2014 after Seeh donated $1 million to provide awards for WSU faculty and students for outstanding research or other important work. .

Shih served as director of flight testing and prototype development at Boeing until his retirement in 1985. Although not an alumnus of Wichita State University, he was a generous supporter of his WSU, who appreciates the importance of higher education and believes in the university’s growth and pioneering efforts.

About Wichita State University

Wichita State University is Kansas’ only urban public research university, with approximately 22,000 students enrolled between its main campus and WSU Tech, including students from all US states and more than 100 countries. I’m here. Wichita State University and her WSU Tech are known for being student-centric and driving innovation.

Located in the state’s largest city with the highest concentration of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) jobs in the United States, Wichita State University offers a unique and distinctive range of applied learning, applied research, and career opportunities. provide innovative pathways in for all students.

A physical extension of Wichita State University’s main campus, the Innovation Campus is one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing research and innovation parks, covering more than 120 acres and home to many global companies and It is the headquarters of the organization.

