Technician layoffs are a trend, and so are the factors





InformationWeeks’ layoff tracker for tech companies is packed with weekly and sometimes daily updates on restructuring plans. We already know the impact COVID has had on business operations, e-commerce and IT demands, revenue, and the idea of ​​mobile and remote work. We were able to understand how economic uncertainty is driving the urgency of restoring profitability, and how potential innovations within technology shift gears out of warp speed.

From November 2022 to today, thousands of job cuts by small start-ups and massive layoffs at some of the biggest tech companies including Amazon, Disney, Google, IBM and Microsoft . To identify what these announcements have in common, we decided to look at the 10 biggest job cuts this year.

It is clear that post-pandemic, economic uncertainty and the future of work will cause any company to reassess operating costs before the situation has fully shifted. As departments and teams are created to meet new demands in a restricted COVID world, software supply chains and resilience are further challenged by the burgeoning need for online traffic, e-commerce, and remote access. increased in importance.

Amazon laid off more employees than any other company this year, cutting 27,000 jobs. CEO Andy Jassy said in a public memo to employees: We believe the outcome of this year’s planning cycle is a plan to achieve this objective.

At the time, offering new demands was a genius move. Today, reprioritization and long-term business health are the next move. According to Layoffs.fyi, 596 tech companies have started layoffs and more than 171,000 people are affected by job cuts. A more alarming stat: We’re not even halfway through 2023, and we’ve already surpassed the number of layoffs in calendar 2022!

over-employment was prevalent

This tactic has forced hiring managers to hire more candidates than was needed during the COVID period, based on fears that there would not be enough surplus talent to ease concerns about skyrocketing e-commerce traffic. is ready. Scalability is essential in many ways to support such a massive increase in online activity in terms of user numbers and time spent.

Of the top 10 announcements, Amazon, Accenture (19,000 cuts), Google (12,000 cuts), Meta (10,000 cuts), Microsoft (10,000 cuts), Ericsson (9,900 cuts), and Salesforce (7,900 cuts) all made several is responsible for employment. These seven companies also noted that familiar economic uncertainty was looming, and the only way to restore profitability in a sustainable business was to cut operating costs.

Metas’ move to restructure was also the result of over-acquisition during the pandemic to support its flagship Metaverse concept. Disney’s Metaverse Division is his small unit of 50 people focused on creating strategies and anchoring new forms of storytelling using Disney’s vast intellectual property library. It ended after 2 weeks.

Digital advertising has declined significantly, along with meta’s ability to pursue targeted advertising.

The New York Times reports that the company is working not only to slow down digital advertising, but also Apple’s privacy changes to its mobile operating system. This limited Metas’ ability to collect data on his iPhone users to help target ads.

Adapting to current demand

Most businesses rely on forecasts to successfully execute various initiatives and plans across all industries. But as human activity continues to balance ever-changing demands, companies continue to adjust what exactly they supply. Disney (7,050 cuts), Dell (6,650 cuts), and IBM (3,900 cuts) round out the top 10 biggest layoff announcements.

These three companies further spoke about the need to adapt to current consumer demand, rethink spending, and an uncertain economic future. A reduction in operating costs can be achieved through proper internal assessment and subsequent decisions. This is what each company pointed out in their respective memos to their employees.

Being more selective in the number and types of projects that get green light is also a top priority for this group. Disney chose to create less content to save money. Meanwhile, Dell and IBM saw his pandemic-era PC boom slow significantly as many hardware makers dealt with a significant drop in demand.

The steps we took to anticipate the impact of the recession allowed for some strong quarters in a row, but it’s no longer enough. In a memo to employees, Dell co-COO Jeff Clark said additional decisions need to be made to prepare for the road ahead.

Long-term health, investment and profitability

All the companies mentioned eventually initiated these layoffs keeping in mind their future business health, investment potential and profitability. I think Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabets, sums up the events of the past few months nicely: To keep pace with that growth, we hired for economic realities that differed from the one we are currently facing, and emailed employees with details of the layoffs.

For the latest news, keep an eye on tech company layoff trackers.

