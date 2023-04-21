Google Pixel 7a was told to get Face Unlock feature from Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro





Google plans to launch several smartphones soon. Among the highly anticipated devices are the Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7a handset. The Pixel Fold is set to be the company’s first foldable smartphone, but the Pixel 7a is expected to be the successor to his Pixel 6a and expand on his Pixel 7 series, which launched last year. Several leaks and reports have hinted at many key specs and features for upcoming Pixel devices.

According to a screengrab shared in a tweet by trusted informant SnoopyTech (@snoopytech), the Google Pixel 7a will have a Face Unlock feature in addition to the commonly used fingerprint sensor for added security. It is scheduled to be installed. Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro devices also come with a face unlock feature. Previous reports have suggested that the Pixel 7a will feature the same G2 Tensor chipset used in the 7 series phones.

The Google Pixel 7a is also likely to cost $499 (around Rs 40,900) in the US, which is $50 (roughly Rs 4,100) more than its predecessor Google Pixel 6a, which debuted last year. Reportedly, the price increase can be attributed to the use of better or seemingly superior raw materials.

The SoC, which is likely to be the Pixel 7a’s second-generation Tensor chip, will reportedly be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. You may be able to boot Android 13 OS right away.

The Google Pixel 7a could come in charcoal, snow, sea (light blue), and coral color options, with the last color option appearing to be exclusive to the Google Store. It will also come with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and likely support 5W wireless charging. So the phone is likely to go on sale shortly after launch.

