Google steps up bid to lead AI race, announces Google DeepMind: What this means





Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a recent interview with 60 Minutes that AI will get as good or bad as human nature allows. Pichai said the revolution is happening sooner than expected. And to keep up with the fast pace, Google announced Google DeepMind on Thursday. This is Alphabet’s latest bid to step up research and development in artificial intelligence.

DeepMind and the Brain team at Google Research have united as Google DeepMind. The union of the two entities is intended to accelerate progress towards a world where AI will help solve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity.

DeepMind CEO said Demis Hassabis on the official release.

Meanwhile, Pichai said progress is faster than ever. To ensure the bold and responsible development of AI in general, we were creating a unit that would help us build more capable systems more safely and responsibly. The group, called Google DeepMind, will combine his Brain team at Google Research and his DeepMind, his two main research groups in the AI ​​field, Pichai said in a statement.

According to Google bosses, the collective achievements in AI over the last decade include AlphaGo, Transformers, word2vec, WaveNet, AlphaFold, sequence to sequence models, distillation, deep reinforcement learning, distributed systems, and expressions such as TensorFlow and JAX. Includes a software framework for Training and deploying ML models at scale.

What is Deep Mind?

AI research startup DeepMind was founded in 2010 by AI researchers Demis Hassabis, Shane Legg, and Mustafa Syleymann. However, Google acquired the company for his $500 million plus. At the time of the acquisition, it was seen as a move by Google to be at the forefront of deep learning and gain an edge over its competitors.

DeepMind develops machine learning systems using deep neural networks and models inspired by neuroscience. The company applies general-purpose learning algorithms to large datasets to train systems and predict outcomes. This shows the huge potential of machine learning and how it will advance AI. It is believed that the principles applied by DeepMind can also be used by companies to increase efficiency in various areas.

What is Google Brain?

Google Brain is basically an AI research team working at Google AI. A dedicated AI research department was formed in 2011 in collaboration with his Google Fellow his Jeff Dean, Stanford professor Andrew Ng and Google researcher Greg Corrado.

Google Brain was reportedly conceived to develop deep learning processes using existing infrastructure. The company blends machine learning research, massive computing resources, and information technology. TensorFlow, an open-source software library, is Google Brain’s featured technology, along with numerous AI in-house projects, to make neural networks accessible to the general public. Google Brain aims to create research tools for natural language processing and machine learning.

What does this merger mean for Google?

Combining the talents of Google Brain and DeepMind into one centralized team backed by computational resources could significantly accelerate the company’s AI progress, Pichai said. In his official release, Pichai said Google was his first AI company since 2016 and has been working to improve its AI products, including search, Gmail, YouTube and the camera on Pixel phones. His words reflect the search giant’s deeper commitment to AI innovation.

Hassabis feels that Google DeepMind will help build more capable general AI safely and responsibly. The new organization will bring together world-class talent in the areas of AI, computing power, resources and infrastructure to power next-generation AI development for Google and Alphabet Inc. products.

Research advances by the incredible team at Brain and DeepMind have laid much of the foundation for the current AI industry, from deep reinforcement learning to Transformers. The work we are doing now as part of this new integrated unit will produce the next wave. Hassabis spoke about breakthroughs that change the world.

