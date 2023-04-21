Here you can find real free credit reports. don’t google it.





I googled free credit reports. It has led me to a financial nightmare. don’t make the same mistake.

The US government requires each of the three major credit rating agencies, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, to provide free copies of credit reports at least once a year. Due to changes due to the pandemic, weekly online credit reports are now available free of charge until the end of 2023.

There is a government-approved website, AnnualCreditReport.com, where you can see files from three credit companies. But don’t expect Google to point you in the right direction.

When you search for free credit reports or similar terms, perhaps the first thing you see is links to websites that pay Google to siphon off your time, personal information and, in some cases, your money. Basically, Google’s ads keep users away from legally available free services.

Google says these ads comply with company policies. But they are to your disadvantage.

I followed Google, Microsoft Bing, and search engine DuckDuckGo ads, thinking they would take me to a free credit check. I clicked to a website where it was difficult or impossible to see my credit report for free. They were trying to sell me financial services that most people don’t need.

Google is the starting point for much of the world’s information and the most profitable business in the history of the Internet. The misdirection when searching government-mandated credit reports shows how Google betrays users’ trust.

A free government-licensed credit-reporting website warns people not to be fooled by spoofed sites. I warn people to avoid giving. Google is part of the problem.

If you do only one thing, bookmark the government-approved website AnnualCreditReport.com and don’t search anything related to credit checks on Google, Bing, or DuckDuckGo. This should not continue.

A free credit report that is neither free nor a credit report

Personal finance professionals, including my colleague Michelle Singletary, recommend checking your credit report regularly.

A compilation of our loan, credit card, and bill payment history can be used by banks, mobile providers, landlords, and employers to verify our financial performance.

We want to know what these financial valuations are telling us and if they are wrong we will try to correct them. Also, if a scammer has stolen your personal information, the only way to find out who is taking out a loan in your name is to check your credit report.

AnnualCreditReport.com is operated by Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, and the government mandates maintaining its website for free credit reports. (You can look for credit reports on Equifax and his two other his websites, but the company will probably try to pitch something.)

When you start an online hunt with Google, you’ll see something like this: I recently searched for a free credit report and the first link I saw was an ad by Google displaying the ad on his website FreeScoreOnline.com with the word Sponsored.

The ad pitched access to credit reports from three credit rating agencies. I clicked and followed the steps to enter my name, address, social security number, and date of birth. The site asked a few multiple choice questions to verify my identity.

The next screen asked for my credit card number. It said in the fine print that after a 7-day free trial, it would charge $29.95 per month.

hang on. stop. How did that happen?

Again, every American deserves free credit report access at least once a year. I searched Google and found those free credit reports. A company paid Google for what turned out to be paid subscriptions to financial services such as identity theft insurance, credit scores, and credit reports.

While these services may be useful for some people, they are not what I was hoping for. That’s probably not what most people are looking for in Google’s free credit reports.

In a Google search, after scrolling through 3 or 4 advertisements for other financial websites, I found the government-approved AnnualCreditReport.com.

According to FreeScoreOnline.com and One Technologies LLC, which operates financial sites such as ScoreSense.com and NationalCreditReport.com, savvy consumers should monitor their credit reports and scores to ensure they are fully aware of their financial health. They want more information and opportunities to make informed decisions.

It is my responsibility to protect myself from unnecessary products and sites that collect my data for profit. And we’ve all learned to ignore ads that look sketchy.

But many people don’t know where to find their credit report for free. Google uses our uncertainty to make money to direct me to sites like her FreeScoreOnline and make it harder for me to find the legally mandated AnnualCreditReport.com for my benefit. I’m here.

Google’s take on fake credit report sites

Other financial sites advertising free credit checks on Google, Bing, or DuckDuckGo didn’t help either.

Experian, a partner of the government-mandated AnnualCreditReport.com, also bought ads for people like me looking for free credit reports, including Experian’s website called freecreditreport.com.

Experian.com and its company freecreditreport.com have tried several times to sell me subscriptions that include credit monitoring, identity theft insurance, bill negotiation services, and credit score tracking. I finally found one of the three credit reports.

Experian did not respond to my request for comment.

Google does not allow companies to advertise services that duplicate services that they may receive directly from government or mandated providers. The company said the ban does not apply to credit checks.

For example, California is the only place where you can get a state driver’s license, because many companies can show you your credit report.

In a statement, Google said it has strict advertising policies that govern the types of ads and advertisers allowed on its platform.

For example, we don’t allow ads that mislead or defraud users, and we remove these ads when we come across them. Credit bureau services that offer free reports can advertise if they comply with all of our policies.

A Microsoft spokesperson said the Bing ads I saw appeared to comply with the company’s policies. DuckDuckGo referred my question to Microsoft, which handles advertising on DuckDuckGo. Microsoft said they were looking into what I saw.

What you can do and what Google can do

Mike Litt, a consumer financial protection expert at the advocacy group US PIRG, said the credit monitoring alerts, credit scoring services, dark web surveillance and other financial services I pitched were mostly a waste of money.

These companies are benefiting from the consumer disruption, he said.

Litt said the best thing he could do to protect his finances was to freeze the credit of each of the three major credit companies.

When you freeze your credit, no one can check your creditworthiness, apply for a loan, or rent a house in your name without giving you permission. This can deter criminals from impersonating you and pushing unpaid debts and bills against you.

To freeze your credit, you must set up your account individually with each credit bureau. Follow the links for Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

Freezing and unfreezing credits is legal. A freeze isn’t ironclad protection from fraudsters, but Litt said Americans would be safer if a credit freeze became an automatic norm for everyone.

And if you want to check your credit report, visit AnnualCreditReport.com, the only approved website for legally required credit reports.

Also consider using the ad-free search engine Neeva for credit-related web searches such as credit reports, credit monitoring, and credit scores. When I searched for free credit reports on Neeva, the first link was his government-approved website.

Google and Microsoft also have a responsibility to provide users with relevant information, and in some cases reject entire categories of ads that get in the way of important information. For example, Google does not allow ads for credit bureau services in the US and at some point stopped showing ads to users searching for drug treatment centers.

