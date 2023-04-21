Google merges DeepMind and Brain AI teams





Talk about a meeting of hearts. In another attempt to add NOx to the AI ​​development sprawl, Google announced late Thursday that it plans to combine its two formerly separate main AI teams under one banner called Google DeepMind. bottom.

The Google Brain team and DeepMind staff are thousands of miles apart in their areas of expertise. Based in London, DeepMind is a research lab acquired by Google (now Alphabet) in 2014. I am working on creating neural networks and machine learning systems. The brain researcher is based out of Silicon Valley, California and was previously with Google’s AI research arm. That team’s past work is integral to current Transformers AI models, leading to current language models and chatbots like his ChatGPT. The team’s latest claim to fame was his text-to-image AI Imagen model for Google.

DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis will be the tycoon of virtually all of Google’s AI operations. The CEO publicly shared a letter to employees about the division’s merger on Thursday. He said the move would give the team access to more computer his infrastructure and resources. The company had scheduled an internal town hall set for Friday to discuss the changes with staff.

According to the announcement, Jeff Dean, a Google engineer of nearly 24 years and former head of Google Brain, will lead Google Research as chief scientist, reporting directly to CEO Sundar Pichai. In effect, Dean will direct all his AI research projects in the future. The CEO said the move is to ensure bold and responsible development of AI in general. Pichai seems to have regularly put extra stress on responsible parts of AI development.

Pichai seems to be trying to get ahead of the criticism of the accelerating pace of AI deployment. Earlier this week, Bloomberg released a large report, citing dozens of former and current Google staff who were more than a little concerned about the pace of AI development. His member of staff was asked to set aside a time of his day to test Google’s Bard AI chatbot system. According to reports, workers thought bards were worse than being useless and pathological liars who were more likely to spit out false data. The staffer pleaded with Google to delay the launch of his AI chatbot, but Google has since decided to apply generative AI tools to most aspects of the business, including his office app and large advertising department. I’ve been talking about

According to a Bloombergs report, Google’s leadership, including the company’s AI ethics lead Jen Gennai, dismissed team members who wanted to keep Bard down. In January, Google furloughed him 6% of its global workforce, which equates to about 12,000 jobs, but the company sees many more opportunities ahead thanks to his AI. I tried to reassure the employees that there was something. Microsoft has already beaten Google by embedding AI chatbots directly into browser apps. Pichai said his company plans to incorporate Bard into his flagship Google search, but no date has yet been given.

Google has struggled to maintain its image of taking ethics and AI seriously. In 2020 and 2021, Google laid off several members of its artificial intelligence research team. Margaret Mitchell, one of her former Google researchers, wrote on Thursday that there are positives to this merging of minds. She claimed that Blaine has struggled to both hire and retain research staff since she and her associates were laid off, adding that Brainbrand has been hit too hard lately.

As the competition for AI appears to be fiercer than ever, Google has lost its role as leader in AI research and is increasingly acting like a college student waking up late and cramming for tests. increase. Regardless of the cost, time will tell if this merge can do anything to speed up his AI development.

