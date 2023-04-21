Innovation is essential for tech companies to stay ahead





As Enterprise Ireland celebrates its 25th anniversary, technology leaders gathered to discuss the successes Irish businesses have enjoyed so far and the trends they need to follow in the future.

Having just celebrated its 2022 Class of 2022 with its annual Startup Showcase, Enterprise Ireland looked back on some of the amazing successes Irish companies have enjoyed during its 25th anniversary.

From Irish tech unicorns such as Wayflyer and LetsGetChecked, to the latest success story of Cork-based Workvivo being acquired by Zoom for an undisclosed amount, Ireland is proudly far above its weight.

And in November 2022, Enterprise Ireland was named the most active domestic VC investor in Europe.

As part of the Enterprise Ireland Summit, CEO Leo Clancy announced record exports from agency clients in 2022. In particular, exports of technology and services he increased by 18%.

research value

Investing in research and innovation was a key message from the summit, and Clancy said institutions are investing heavily in this area, not only within the companies themselves, but also within the broader research ecosystem.

Technology veteran Martin McVicar is CEO and co-founder of Combilift, a Monaghan-based manufacturing company. Speaking to SiliconRepublic.com, he said one of the biggest reasons for the success of Irish tech companies is their investment in research and product development.

“There are so many Irish companies that have developed and made very innovative solutions-focused products. [those] Companies need to build products that are really marketable,” he said.

“Many companies are focusing on niche products, developing products for specific market segments, which has enabled Irish companies to succeed globally.”

looking to the future

While there are many success stories in the Irish tech industry, there are many opportunities to be exploited to ensure continued success.

With the growth of emerging technologies, especially those related to AI and quantum computing, and the growth of older deep technology industries such as semiconductors, continued investment in research and innovation is essential.

Dr. Patricia Scanlon, Ireland’s first AI ambassador, spoke as part of a forward-looking panel on the importance of a greater focus on these deep technology areas.

In a conversation with SiliconRepublic.com, she added that the AI ​​boom is a great example of what Irish companies can do.

“We also have the opportunity to actually build our own deep tech solutions and be in the middle of this revolution happening in AI and be deeply invested in it.”

She added that Ireland as a whole is already very focused on university and alumni research, and if that research investment could bring more to Irish businesses, “in fact Ireland could lead this. I think there are opportunities, especially in Europe.”

Last year’s Big Ideas showcase highlighted the struggles deep tech startups can face. “[Deep-tech start-ups] Enterprise Ireland’s Deirdre Glenn told SiliconRepublic.com at the event.

“So, actually have someone write the first check, the first investment round, and have someone willing to invest in this very early stage startup when they start this journey, probably the biggest Make it an issue.”

