Google’s Bard AI chatbot can now generate and debug code





Google’s conversational AI tool, Bard, can now help software developers with programming, including code generation, debugging, and code explanation, with new skill sets added at user request.

Coding was one of the top requests Google received from users, according to a blog post Friday by Google Research product lead Paige Bailey.

Google announced Friday that it will launch these software development capabilities in more than 20 programming languages, including C++, Go, Java, JavaScript, Python and TypeScript. User can export his Python code to Google Colab. Bard can also help create functions for Google Sheets.

All in all, this means that Bard, a generative AI experiment Google launched earlier this year, will allow users to see and debug source code line by line. According to Google, developers can tell Bard that this code doesn’t work. Please correct. Useful for debugging.

You can also translate your code from one language to another and explain code snippets. This is a useful feature for programming beginners.

Created to compete with ChatGPT and other language models, Bard didn’t match its AI peers when TechCrunch tested the chatbot’s performance. This modern skillset could help Bard at least keep pace with ChatGPT and Claude on paper.

Whether Bard can write, translate and debug code is another matter.

As Bailey warns in a blog post, Bard is still an early experiment and “while presenting with confidence, it may provide inaccurate, misleading or false information. ”.

For example, a bard may provide a developer with incomplete code or working code that does not produce the expected output.

“Despite these challenges, we believe Bards new capabilities can help our customers by offering new ways to write code, create test cases, or update APIs. When citing details from an open source project, we cite that source,” Bailey wrote.

