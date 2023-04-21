Google’s 80-acre San Jose mega campus on hold amid economic slowdown





Google’s construction site on its future San Jose megacampus sits idle as the company halts development amid cost-cutting.

Jennifer Elias

In June 2021, Google received approval to build an 80-acre campus spanning 7.3 million square feet of office space in San Jose, California, the most populous state and third-largest city in the United States. Estimated economic impact: $19 billion.

The timing couldn’t be worse.

A decade-long bull market in tech stocks was all but over, and the following year saw the worst tech stocks record since the 2008 financial crisis. Rising interest rates and fears of a recession have forced advertisers to curb spending, curtail Google’s growth, and for the first time in the company’s history, have forced management to cut costs significantly.

The city of San Jose may be paying the price now. The site of what was to be a gigantic campus called “Downtown West” with thousands of new housing units and 15 acres of public parkland is largely a demolition zone that will become an eyesore in the long run and a zero economy. there is a risk of CNBC learned that the company wiped out its San Jose campus development team as part of Google’s downsizing earlier this year.

The construction project, which was due to start by the end of 2023, has been put on hold and contractors have not been told plans to resume construction, according to people familiar with the matter. – Disclosure Agreement. Sources were optimistic that the campus would be built at some point, and said Google officials had expressed commitment to it, but the project may not reach the scale promised in the original master plan. I am concerned that there is

The Mercury News, one of Silicon Valley’s leading newspapers, previously reported that Google was reassessing its timeline. Sources told CNBC that the company began notifying contractors late last year that projects could face delays or changes.

In February, the project’s lead developer, LendLease, laid off 67 employees, including several community engagement managers, according to documents seen by CNBC. Senior development managers, business operations officers, and other executives were among those laid off.

Google removed construction updates from the project’s website last month, according to an internal communication seen by CNBC.

LendLease didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google, which is owned by Alphabet, is embarking on its toughest cost cuts in nearly two decades on the public market. In January, the company said it cut 12,000 jobs, about 6% of its workforce, given slower sales growth after headcount increases before and during the Covid pandemic. Stated.

About a year ago, Google announced it would invest nearly $10 billion in at least 20 significant real estate projects in 2022. By then, the company had already completed much of its multi-year land acquisition in downtown San Jose for its future campus.

The money comes “when the crane is in the air”

Things changed quickly. On Alphabet’s fourth-quarter earnings call in February, finance chief Ruth Porat said the company expected to spend about $500 million in the first quarter to reduce its global office space. He warned that other real estate costs could arise in the future.

While the tech industry has broadly struggled to adapt to a post-Covid world that seems more hybrid in nature and less centered around large campuses, Google is financially and otherwise on a large scale. We are in a particularly precarious position because of the efforts we are making. landscape of the metropolitan area.

A Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement, “We are committed to ensuring our real estate investments meet the future needs of our hybrid workforce, businesses, and communities.” We are looking at how best to move forward, but we are committed to San Jose for the long term and believe in the importance of development.”

Google spent several years planning the San Jose complex and invested significant resources to win over the local community. Opposition has been so fierce in some areas that in 2019, an activist was chained to a chair inside San Jose City Hall over a decision to sell public land to his Google. A multi-year effort to address community concerns ended with support from some of the project’s most staunch early opponents.

To win the support of locals, Google has designated more than half of its campus for public use and provided a $200 million community benefits package. This included evacuation funds, job training, and the power of community her leaders to influence how that money is spent.

Some community benefits are already provided, but most will be distributed when the office space is developed. Google has also committed to building 15,000 homes in Silicon Valley, 25% of which are considered “affordable,” according to government statistics. About 4,000 of these homes were to be built in Downtown West.

“We knew in the beginning that it was going to be a long-term plan,” San Jose City Councilman Omar Torres, who represents the downtown area, told the San Jose Spotlight in February. It certainly worries me that a lot of money is coming in when the crane is in the air.”

Google’s construction site is doing nothing on Tuesday afternoon.

Jennifer Elias

During the demolition phase of the project, many historic San Jose landmarks were removed and others were forced to relocate. Her 74-year-old dancing pig sign for Stephen’s Meat Products has had to be moved, leaving only a small portion of the old bakery building.

Patty’s Inn, a beloved 88-year-old pub, has survived demolition.

“This is a dive bar, but I never thought of it as a dive bar. “It hurts to see these places go away because they can’t be replaced.”

The new campus was expected to bring about 20,000 jobs to the city.

Vacant

CNBC visited the site several times during a typical weekday in April and saw swaths of land where old buildings had been replaced by cranes, tractors and other construction equipment in fenced areas. No one was working on site.

A construction project of this scale takes a long time. Google initially said it would likely take him 10 to 30 years to build the campus, leaving plenty of headroom for development to resume.

LendLease said in 2019 it signed a $15 billion deal with Google to redevelop the company’s landholdings in San Jose, where Google is headquartered, and nearby Sunnyvale and Mountain View over the next 10 to 15 years. I was.

LendLease will play a key role in bringing at least 15,000 new homes to our land, David Radcliffe, Google’s head of real estate at the time, said in a press release.

However, Radcliffe will leave Google in late 2022 after 16 years at Google. He was replaced by Scott Foster, who previously headed global real estate for financial firm RBC. A source familiar with Google’s real estate project said Foster is likely to be expected to spend more conservatively and reduce the size of the campus, especially amid cost-cutting efforts.

With construction on site currently stalled, San Jose sits without an expected anchor tenant in an empty strip of downtown. I’m waiting to hear what happens, so I’m concentrating on other projects.

The mood is very different from less than two years ago when Gov. Gavin Newsom stood beside Google Senior Vice President Kent Walker at an event in San Jose ahead of a city council meeting to decide whether the project will be approved. increase. Newsom took this opportunity to sign SB 7, a bill to accelerate the construction of housing and development projects.

Newsom and officials have cited Google’s proposed mega-campus several times as an example of the state’s economic recovery from the Covid pandemic.

