Edete ‘helps Mother Nature’ with artificial pollination technology





Unlike almonds, which rely on bees for pollination, pistachio crops are wind-pollinated. The wind is abundant and free. So why are some growers turning to artificial pollination?

With perfect weather throughout the year, male and female pistachio trees flowering at the same time, and the wind successfully transporting pollen from male to female, growers can expect decent yields, says the Israeli US. Business Director Ed Surber said. His Edete Precision Technologies for Agriculture at an agtech startup.

In other words, if all the stars were aligned, Mother Nature wouldn’t need any help, he says. The problem is that she doesn’t always play ball.

bloom desynchronization

Multiple factors can affect yields, notes Surber. However, one of the biggest challenges for fruit and nut producers is the lack of cold winters (warmer winters due to climate change). That is, male and female trees do not always flower at the same time. This results in sub-optimal pollination and reduced yields.

Offering Artificial Pollination as a Service (APaS), Edete helps Mother Nature by spraying pollen directly onto trees in a highly targeted manner. Activities at Matera Farming near Bakersfield, California.

Double-digit yield rise

Founded in 2016 by Eylam Ran (CEO), Keren Mimran (VP Marketing), Ori Inbar (chairman), and Elad Etgar, Edete first deployed the technology in Israel, before developing it for testing on wind and insect-pollinated crops. headed to California. Increase in yield versus control numbers.

Its intellectual property includes pollen collection (mechanically harvesting flowers, separating pollen, storing for one to several years and checking its viability) and the number of grams or grams of pollen per tree. .

According to Surber, who joined the company in November 2022, it is equipped with sensors that measure humidity and wind speed to optimize the time and amount of pollen dispersal, so it can operate day and night, even in sub-optimal weather conditions. can work.

The Edetes 2Be pollinator has multiple nozzles that produce a controlled air vector with precise pressure and flow to disperse dry, pure, electrostatically charged pollen.Image: Elaine Watson

narrow window of opportunity

He added: Pistachios have a pollination window of 7-10 days at best, usually with two applications.

Artificial pollination is nothing new, he added, but Edete can provide precision that low-tech spray and prayer approaches simply can’t.

Static electricity basically gave the pollen a positive charge, but since a tree with roots in the ground is negatively charged, it is possible for the pollen to find its target rather than just fly off and expect it. Pollen is also quite expensive, so you run the risk of blowing your profits away.

When the almond trees bloom in late February and early March, bees forage for pollen and nectar in the orchards. As bees travel from tree to tree, they pollinate almond blossoms along the way. Each fertilized flower will grow into an almond.Image credit: iStock/AlessandraRC Bee-free almond pollination

The Edetes solution for pistachios is already on the market. But bee-pollinated crops such as almonds offer even greater opportunities for Edete, which has been testing the technology in almond orchards in California for several years and hopes to conduct tests in Australia soon. To do.

Almonds and pistachios are currently the main focus, although there are plans to move many crops from avocados to cherries. Meanwhile, almond business his case is immediately clear to the growers we talk to.

Thurber says it typically takes about two hives to pollinate an acre of almonds. The average beehive cost is about $225-$260, so $450-$520 per acre. And that price could only rise because of declining bee populations, whether due to mites, pesticides, viruses, or climate change.

Fundraising: “Interesting Conversations with Equipment Manufacturers”

Edete has so far raised about $13 million from seven producer cooperatives and private investors, and has also secured $2.2 million in funding from Israel’s Innovation Agency, Surber said. .

The investment environment is undoubtedly tough, but I recently had a very interesting conversation with an equipment manufacturer. Everyone is looking for ways to support these producers.

Marc Capetillo Farm Manager and Field Supervisor Eddie Sauceda at Materra Farming near Bakersfield testing the Edetes artificial pollination service on a portion of a pistachio orchard and comparing it to a nearby control plot. Image: Elaine Watson Grower: “For us, mechanical pollination is a hedge against events like last year.”

Materra Farming is testing the Edetes artificial pollination service on some of its pistachio orchards and comparing it to a nearby control area, farm manager Marc Capetillo told AFN.

I was going to try other approaches [to mechanical pollination] I use a modified backpack blower, but it has very little control.There are lots of male trees there, and lots of pollen flying, but it can be useless if the wind blows it away from where it needs to be. [pistahio] Varieties like Kerman are also widely known for their large number of blanks.

He added: [artificial pollination with Edete] Limited to get the data and see if it’s worth expanding.all the blocks we chose [for mechanical pollination] There are counterparts who have historically achieved similar results [in terms of yield]so if these perform differently, it should be pretty obvious in terms of yield.

However, in practice this needs to be tracked over several years as it is difficult to measure the benefit when looking only at one year. All looks good this year, but there could have been big gains last year when the industry as a whole was down 20-30% of his. [to mechanical pollination]There were off years with large fluctuations between cool weather followed by hot weather, one or two rain events during pollination.

So for us, mechanical pollination is a hedge against events like last year, to see if it minimizes the impact of alternate pollination. [annually fluctuating heavy and light crops].

He added: It’s a forward-thinking company and we had a budget that was ahead of us, so as long as I can afford it, I’ll keep testing it. The one in is a bonus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://agfundernews.com/edete-helps-mother-nature-with-artificial-pollination-tech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos