Innovation Power Hours Engage Alabama HBCU Students to Help Build Local Tech Talent





Innovate Alabama and The Alabama Collective have teamed up to launch Innovation Power Hours, an initiative that provides Alabama students and faculty with access to digital skills learning labs.

This initiative is part of the Innovate Alabama HBCU Innovation Experience, which focuses on recruiting and retaining Black talent in the state’s historically Black colleges and universities. The program involves his 85 students and faculty at Tuskegee University, with sessions scheduled at Miles College, Stillman College, and Talladega College.

The Innovation Power Hour provides hands-on digital learning labs to help students and faculty work with new technologies. We help you identify internship opportunities, explore entrepreneurial paths, and obtain industry-level certifications for employment. Innovate Alabama and Alabama Collective have developed six technology and innovation programs within the HBCU Innovation Experience initiative to nurture minority talent and entrepreneurs and inspire the development of information technology, computer science and digital skills.

Innovate Alabama CEO Cynthia Crutchfield said: We are working with community stakeholders such as the Alabama Collective, Ed Farm, and Bronze Valley to take a multi-step approach to reaching HBCU students and educators to better invest in Black talent. and encourage them to put down roots here in Alabama.

Ed Farm drives change and fosters innovation in education with programs aimed at increasing educational equity, improving learning outcomes through technology, and preparing the workforce for the future. Bronze Valley is a non-profit, early-stage venture investment platform that supports high-growth, innovation, and technology-enabled companies created by a diverse minority of founders. Accredited as a Community Development Finance Institution (CDFI). Both organizations are based in Birmingham. Alabama Power and the Alabama Power Foundation are also supporters.

Charisse Stokes, executive director of The Alabama Collective, said HBCUs are a natural hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. As he seeks to close the open technology job gap in Alabama, he recognizes how important HBCUs are to solving the state’s challenges.

The HBCU Innovation Experience kicked off in March at the Tech Branch hosted by Innovate Alabama. The event brought together HBCU students and faculty with community leaders from across Alabama to learn about the initiative’s purpose, goals, and upcoming programs for 2023. Innovation Power Hours are the next step.

Miles College Dean Bobby Knight said: The event will give students access to experts who are excited to prepare them for the future and share their knowledge directly involved in the tools, software, and platforms created for students. “

In addition to Innovation Power Hours, the Alabama HBCU Engagement Experience program includes:

An intern program that gives selected students the opportunity to work in a local coding club during the semester. His eight-week course on Tech Pathways covers coding, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and his SWIFT, Apple’s programming language for building iOS applications. Entrepreneurship Training A four-week venture creation workshop to help entrepreneurial-minded students. SWIFT Courses College-level classes provide students with college credit and a certificate in courses focused on app development. The HBCU App Design Competition is a collaborative competition that will provide students with a platform to showcase their talent to key stakeholders, scheduled for Fall 2023.

Innovate Alabama is the state’s first public-private partnership focused on entrepreneurship, technology and innovation. It was established to implement the initiatives and recommendations set by the Alabama Innovation Commission. This includes smart policy solutions to create a more resilient, inclusive and robust economy in the 21st century. Innovate Alabama has her 11-member Board of Directors, appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey, working together across sectors to foster an environment where innovation and entrepreneurship thrive.

The Alabama Collective’s mission is to expand and enhance emerging technologies, innovation and entrepreneurship programs, Stokes said. By fostering growth and diversity across the state’s tech and entrepreneurial landscape, the Alabama Collective will become a hub for minority tech talent and entrepreneurs while perpetuating the existing infrastructure critical to economic prosperity. is creating

To register for the Innovation Power Hours event, please visit thealabamacollective.com.

