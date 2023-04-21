Shutterfly Storage Policy Changes May – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





If you’ve used Shutterfly to save photos in the past, be sure to check your email.

The image-sharing company changed its long-standing policy of offering unlimited photo storage for free in January. Shutterfly will send users several emails notifying them of the policy change and reminding them that they must purchase at least once every 18 months to keep their photos, or if they do not purchase all images We have informed you that it will be removed on March 29th.

Some customers missed the note and temporarily lost access to all their precious photos.

Jodi Hahn has used Shutterfly for 20 years to upload and store thousands of photos. When she was working on a project earlier this month, she noticed that her images were missing. She contacted her company rep and she said there was no way she could get the photos back.

It feels like death because everything is there, she said in an interview with NBC Boston. All of. Every Christmas morning, after school functions, everything was gone.

Hahn is not alone. Others expressed frustration with the social media photo archive app, claiming that one user posted a TikTok of him storing all the photos from the last 15 years on his Shutterfly.

“I don’t have 15 years worth of memories anymore,” @jeanetteisley said in a TikTok video. “This is unacceptable.”

But don’t panic now. Shutterfly has restored all of his photos, and the user says he won’t lose access until May.

We’ve extended the deadline to May 30, 2023 to ensure all customers have enough time to access their photos, purchase them to keep their accounts active, or download them to their personal devices. , the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Hahn cried when he learned Shutterfly was restoring NBC Boston photos.

That’s the best news ever. can’t believe it. I am very happy, said Hahn. This is very important and a very big issue for me and my family.

According to Shutterfly, it may take some time to fully restore the image for all users.

Learn more about how to save your Shutterfly photos here.

The popular website, where users can turn photos into cards, art, prints, and more, has had a policy of offering free and secure photo storage for years, but earlier this year the policy changed, allowing users to turn photos into cards every 18 months. must be purchased on site. Please keep the photo.

How to protect your photos stored online

One way to keep your photos safe online is to make sure you have a backup if you have multiple backup plans.

External Drives: These portable devices store photos, videos, documents, and other types of data. Solid State Drives (SSD) are often recommended for their fast transfer speeds and affordability.

Cloud Services: These resources such as Amazon Photos and Google Photos offer limited photo storage for free. All Amazon customers have access to 5 GB of storage, but all Google accounts come with 15 GB shared across company services such as Google Drive and Google Photos.

No hardware purchase is required to subscribe to cloud services. Create a unique password for each subscription in case of a data breach.

Here is Shutterfly’s full statement:

In January 2023, Google updated its photo storage policy to continue offering unlimited storage to active customers who purchase every 18 months. As part of this policy update, photos stored in your inactive account will be deleted from our servers. We have sent several email notifications regarding updates to this policy to ensure all customers are informed of the changes.

However, we understand that a small number of customers may not have received these emails because they had outdated account information on file or had not checked their email accounts on file.

We’ve extended the deadline to May 30, 2023 to give all of our customers enough time to access their photos, purchase them and keep their accounts active, or download them to their personal devices. As always, we ask all of our customers to verify their account information and update it if necessary to ensure they receive important updates in the future.

Leslie Gaydos and Asher Klein of NBC Boston and Daniel Smith of NBC contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/shutterfly-removing-photos-from-inactive-accounts/3241902/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos