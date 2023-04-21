Google Billing System: Google requires apps to use Google’s billing system outside of India





According to Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com’s parent company, Google is requiring Indian app developers to use the Google Play Billing System (GPB) in regions outside of India. , people groups.

In a tweet, Mittal said: @Google called me today demanding payment to an Indian developer who has violated and continues to ignore @CCI_India’s order and Indian law. Neocolonialism at its worst! I hope the media, courts and @PMOIndia are keeping an eye on his Digital East India Co presence.

Got a call today from @Google obliging Indian developers to pay for their continued violations and disregard https://t.co/st8qZZ9sCE

— Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) 1681998976000 In India, following an adverse order by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Google replaced GPBS with its User Choice Billing (UCB) system. Under GPBS, Google requires all in-app purchases to go through a payment gateway, and the company charges a 30% fee for such purchases.

Under UCB, which is expected to be implemented from April 26th, other payment options such as cards, net banking, UPI and wallets will be available, but with fees ranging from 11% to 26%.

MapmyIndia CEO Rohan Verma also tweeted about the issue, stating:everyone needs to stand up [sic] For India and Indians, stop this foreign colonial rule and destruction of our domestic economy and the rights of indigenous peoples.

— Rohan Verma (@_rohanverma) 1682001793000 An email query sent to Google has yet to elicit a response. , said India’s Competition Commission (CCI) had made it clear that it would make certain changes to the way Google’s Android mobile operating system operates, passed by its antitrust oversight body in October. It refers to the command to ask for.

Specifically, the order may have spoken of GPBS, but it covered all positions where Google was applying a mandatory billing system. Now they say that in India he can’t implement GPBS but abroad an Indian developer must comply with his GPBS. So, for example, an Indian developer app used in the UK must pay its commission according to GPBS. Even the CCI order speaks of Indian developers, not just Indian territory, he said.

READ ALSO | Delhi HC reserves orders in ADIF plea against CCI, Google

It is fundamentally against the spirit of judgment. They called today and said they would remove many Indian apps from app stores around the world within two weeks if they do not comply internationally, Mittal told ET on Thursday.

Awaiting court ruling The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), a trade group representing Indian start-ups such as MapmyIndia, Paytm, Matrimony and TrulyMadly, has also filed a lawsuit against Google in the Delhi High Court, giving CCI a UCB decision. I asked for orders to intervene in the implementation. System after April 26th.

ADIF alleges that Google engages in anti-competitive behavior by enforcing the UCB policy and uses the CCI, which lacks a quorum, to investigate complaints against Google from industry groups. I was.

The Delhi High Court has heard the case and reserved the verdict on the matter.

