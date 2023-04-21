Equity in technology and innovation





In a presentation at HIMSS23 in Chicago, the American Medical Association (AMA) emphasized the importance of equity in achieving optimal health for all individuals and populations. The presenters, Dr. Bobby Mukkamara, his AMA’s former chairman, and his AMA’s chief health equity officer, Aretha Maybank, M.D., M.P.H. I said there is a big gap. world. The AMA launched a unit to address equity in her 2019. Maybanks’ role is to facilitate the process throughout the AMA, leading to building equity into the work of the agency.

HIMSS23 Conference

While many great innovations are highlighted, speakers recognize the importance of making them available to all groups and the biases and obstacles to ensuring equitable access for developers emphasized the importance of

The AMA recognizes that access to broadband internet is a social determinant of health and encourages initiatives to measure and enhance digital literacy. AMA also wants to see user interface design, functionality, and content created with marginalized communities in mind.

The AMA supports policies specifically against racism, including its perceived public health threat and the exclusion of race as a proxy for ancestry, genetics, and biology in research and clinical practice. is being implemented.

The United States spends more money on health care, but has the lowest life expectancy, highest burden of chronic disease, highest suicide rate, highest generally avoidable mortality rate, and the highest rate of all high-income countries continue to have the worst health conditions among Black, Latino, Indigenous and other communities of color; women in LGBTQ communities; people with disabilities; have experienced even worse results. AMA has launched a new initiative to advance equitable health innovation. It provides a framework for shared understanding and a community of stakeholders committed to putting equity at the heart of decisions related to investing in health innovation.

Speakers said lack of access to capital funding is a major barrier for black and brown entrepreneurs. The lack of intergenerational wealth due to historical policies, structures and systemic racism makes it difficult for these groups to grow their businesses from the start. The current assets and liabilities of these communities also affect their ability to access capital. Speakers suggest that community-driven solutions are needed to support marginalized groups and tap into their potential. They suggest that equity design should be centered as a best practice and clear standards should be established.

The AMA has released a strategic plan for 2021. It contains concepts and terminology related to stocks and provides a good foundation for understanding the work that needs to be done. Diversity and inclusion are important but not sufficient to achieve equity. Equity is the equal distribution of power, decisions, and resources.

AMA hopes to leverage ongoing engagement to improve patient outcomes and professional satisfaction, and to identify opportunities to integrate practitioner perspectives into work development.

