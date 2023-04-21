A cheap way to make woven displays and smart fabrics





An international research team led by the University of Cambridge has developed a cost-effective and environmentally friendly method for manufacturing smart textiles using industrial looms. This technology enables the creation of flexible and durable smart fabrics with no size or shape restrictions, offering potential applications in various industries.

Researchers have developed the next generation of smart textiles incorporating LEDs, sensors, energy harvesting and storage. This textile can be cheaply manufactured in any shape and size using the same machines that are used to make the clothes we wear every day.

An international team led by the University of Cambridge has previously demonstrated that textile displays can be made in large sizes, but these early examples were made using specialized manual laboratory equipment. Other smart textiles can be produced in specialized microelectronics manufacturing facilities, but they are very expensive and generate a lot of waste.

But by weaving electronic, optoelectronic, sensing, and energy fiber components on the same industrial looms used to make traditional textiles, the team is making flexible displays and smart fabrics far cheaper and more sustainable. Their results, reported in Science Advances, show that smart textiles can replace bulky electronics in areas such as automobiles, electronics, fashion, and construction. increase.

Despite recent advances in the development of smart textiles, their functionality, dimensions and shape are limited by current manufacturing processes.

Specialized microelectronics facilities can make these textiles, but they require investments of billions of pounds, says Dr Sangyo Lee of the Cambridge School of Engineering, first author of the paper. . Moreover, the manufacture of smart his textiles in this manner is very limited. This is because everything must be manufactured on the same rigid wafers used to manufacture integrated circuits. So the maximum size you can get is around 30 cm in diameter.

Dr. Luigi Occhipinti, also from the Faculty of Engineering, co-led the research, saying smart textiles have been limited by a lack of practicality. Given the kinds of bending, stretching and folding that regular fabrics have to endure, it was a challenge to incorporate the same durability into smart textiles.

Last year, some of the same researchers showed that the fibers used in smart textiles could be compatible with traditional weaving processes if they were coated with materials that could withstand stretching. . Using this technology, they created a 46-inch weaving demonstrator display.

Researchers have developed the next generation of smart textiles incorporating LEDs, sensors, energy harvesting and storage. This textile can be cheaply manufactured in any shape and size using the same machines that are used to make the clothes we wear every day. Credit: Sanghyo Lee

Researchers now show that an automated process can be used to create smart textiles of unlimited size and shape. Multiple types of fiber devices, including energy storage devices, light-emitting diodes, and transistors, have been fabricated, encapsulated, and blended with conventional fibers, either synthetic or natural, to construct smart textiles by automated weaving. Fiber devices were interconnected by an automated laser welding method using a conductive adhesive.

All processes are optimized to minimize damage to electronic components, resulting in smart textiles that are durable enough to withstand the elongation of industrial looms. Encapsulation methods were developed to consider the functionality of fiber devices, systematically investigating mechanical and thermal energies to achieve automated weaving and laser-based interconnections, respectively.

Working with a textile manufacturer, the research team was able to create a smart textile test patch of approximately 5050 centimeters, which can be scaled up to larger dimensions and mass produced.

These companies have established production lines with high-throughput fiber extruders and large looms that can automatically weave a square meter of fabric, Lee said. So when you introduce smart fibers into your process, you basically get an electronic system that is manufactured in exactly the same way as any other textile.

Researchers say it may be possible to fabricate large, flexible displays and monitors on industrial looms rather than dedicated electronics manufacturing facilities. However, further optimization of the process is required.

The flexibility of these textiles is amazing, says Occhipinti. Not only mechanical flexibility, but also flexibility of approach and smartness in buildings, car interiors and clothing, which contributes to the reduction of carbon emissions. to deploy an eco-friendly electronics manufacturing platform. Our approach is very unique in that regard.

Reference: Truly Form-Factor-Free, Industrial Scalable System Integration for Electronic Textile Architectures Using Multifunctional Fiber Devices, 21 April 2023, Science Advances.DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adf4049

This work was supported in part by European Union and UK Research and Innovation.

