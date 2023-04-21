Dane Skow Appointed Associate Vice President, Research Computing | VTx





Dane Skow joined Virginia Tech on March 14 as the university’s Vice President for Research Computing. Skow will replace Terry Herdman, who retired from Virginia Tech last year.

In this role, Skow will provide strategic leadership and vision, overseeing the operation of high-performance and research computing infrastructure and services at Virginia Tech. He also heads the Information Technology Advanced Research Computing Unit, which manages the university’s major high-performance computing resources, including large-scale data storage, visualization, and consulting services for the research community. .

Skow has over 20 years of high performance computing (HPC) experience in academic research environments, commercial industry consulting and operations, and national laboratories such as the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory. I’m here.

Dr. Skow has extensive experience operating effective high-performance computing facilities, said Scott Midkiff, vice president of information technology and chief information officer. Most importantly, Dane has provided vision and leadership in tailoring research computing services to research needs and making Virginia Tech researchers as competitive as possible.

Most recently, Skow served as Executive Director of the Center for Computational Science and Technology at North Dakota State University from 2017-2022. Prior to that, he led the Advanced Research Computing Center at the University of Wyoming, where he also served as Director of Research Services in the University’s IT department.

For the past 11 years, Skow has also run his own HPC consulting firm, Dane Skow Enterprises, helping clients in the big data and analytics industries design, operate, manage, and collaborate on HPC systems. Skow led efforts at Herculesstichting, a foundation funded by the Flemish government to develop a collaborative scientific infrastructure in the Dutch-speaking half of Belgium. In that role, Skow developed a strategic plan to support and expand his HPC resources and hosted his first Flemish HPC Users Day in 2014.

“I’m very excited to be taking on this role at Virginia Tech’s Advanced Research Computing,” said Skow. We are in an exciting time with many new opportunities ahead. We look forward to helping Virginia Tech expand computational power with innovative, interdisciplinary research.

As Vice President of Research Computing, Skow is a member of the IT department’s senior leadership team and also works closely with the Office for Research and Innovation to advance the university’s research mission through continued investment in research computing. Help promote.

Research computing is a critical part of the infrastructure needed to grow Virginia Tech’s research and innovation company. With Dr. Skow’s extensive leadership experience and technical expertise, we are confident that he will continue to provide the university’s research community with a state-of-the-art computing environment. We look forward to working with Dr. Sukou to advance the frontiers of research at Virginia Tech, said Dan Sui, senior vice president of research and innovation.

Skow holds a BS in Physics and Mathematics and a PhD from Augustana University. He holds a PhD in High Energy Physics from the University of Rochester.

