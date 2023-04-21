Google Announces New Bard AI Feature for Coding





Builder.ai founder Sachin Dev Duggal calls for proper regulation, understanding and control over the use of artificial intelligence.

Google has announced new programming and software development-related features added to its artificial intelligence tool, Bard.

The company brought features like “code generation, debugging, code explanation” to Bard. According to Google, Google Sheets formulas have also joined its repertoire.

These new Bard features went live on Friday.

In this photo illustration, the Google Bard logo is displayed on a smartphone. ((Photo illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)/Getty Images)

AI chatbot users have frequently requested Alphabet-owned Google to incorporate such features, prompting the company to do so, according to a Google blog post. was saying

Bard’s new ability to explain code could be “particularly helpful” for those new to programming or who need “additional support in understanding what a block of code outputs.” Google said.

These jobs are safe from the AI ​​revolution – for now

Google said Bard is “still in its early stages of experimentation” and that the chatbot “while presenting itself with confidence, may provide inaccurate, misleading or false information.” I’m here.

FILE – A sign is displayed on the Google building on the campus in Mountain View, CA on Sept. 24, 2019. Popular It (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File / AP Newsroom)

“Regarding coding, Bard may provide working code that does not produce the expected output, or may provide suboptimal or incomplete code,” the company said. “Always double-check Bard’s answer, and test and review your code carefully for errors, bugs, and vulnerabilities before relying on it.”

Nevertheless, Google said it believes the new coding feature “can help” people with such challenges.

It will be available in Python, C++, Javascript, and more than 17 other programming languages, according to the tech giant.

Japanese city becomes first city in country to use CHATGPT to assist with administrative tasks

The update comes a month after Google expanded the number of people who can start using chatbots, first increasing access to users in the US and UK. The tech giant first unveiled his Bard in February, and was initially available only to “trusted testers.”

In AI, Google has competed with Microsoft and OpenAI. The latter, which is backed by Microsoft, created his ChatGPT, a popular chatbot that has been making headlines in recent months.

Google Bard VS OpenAI ChatGPT on mobile with Openai and Google logos on screen. February 7, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo illustration by Jonathan Lah/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Jonathan Lah/NurPhoto via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Some companies, such as Expedia, Snapchat, and Salesforce, are starting to offer features powered by ChatGPT.

Google CEO says AI is ‘deeper’ than electricity, but warns of serious job implications

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said on the Feb. 2 earnings call before Bard was introduced that AI was the “most important” technology the company was working on. He said Google is “continuing.[ing] Invest in AI, where people will “see a lot from us in the coming months.”

