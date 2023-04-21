How a growth mindset drives innovation





Kent Ingle is the president of Southeastern University, the author of several leadership books, and the host of the Framework Leadership podcast.

Readers are often of two types. There are evolving leaders (growth mindset) and static leaders (fixed mindset). These concepts stem from Dr. Carol Dweck’s research on human motivation. It presents his two ideas: Intelligence can develop (grow) or remain unchanged (fixed).

In my experience, in order for an organization to remain relevant, leaders must be constantly adapting to ever-changing conditions, looking for growth. Also, the ability of leaders to adopt lifelong learning fosters innovation.

Once a year, we host a retreat with management to assess where we are and where we need to go. It is called New Curve Retreat because it follows the sigmoid function (S-shaped curve). We have learned that when we have reached our most successful point, it is time to start a new initiative. The key to innovating and staying ahead of the curve is to adapt when everything is going very well, rather than waiting until your organization declines.

Development-minded leaders can lead organizations to places they’ve never been before. Based on my experience in higher education, here are five steps growth mindset leaders can take to foster innovation.

1. View obstacles as opportunities.

Growth almost always guarantees facing challenges. Especially when entering uncharted territory, you may reach a point where it feels difficult or impossible to keep moving forward. Cultivating a growth mindset teaches you to face challenges head-on. Learn to tackle, process, and solve problems instead of succumbing to opposition.

From this perspective, we can see that failure is not only inevitable in the change process. directly linked to your success. As you grow, some problems arise, both expected and unpredictable. Focus on the journey rather than the result. And when you face difficulties, see them as opportunities.

2. Prioritize collaboration.

Leadership should not be a lonely endeavor. You are likely surrounded by people you can trust and who can help your organization move forward. We recognize that progress requires the input of others.

According to a Salesforce survey, 86% of executives recognize ineffective collaboration and communication as a leading cause of business failure. Your organization has an amazing amount of talent. Activate it by allowing others to be part of the growth process. Develop the skills of listening, asking for feedback, and adapting to the changes they recommend.

3. Cultivate curiosity.

Don’t fight change. Rather, learn how to take advantage of it. Working in higher education, I learned the value of staying on top of the latest trends and where the industry is headed. Not wanting to be irrelevant, we always strive to be at the forefront of change.

Cultivate curiosity, embrace humility (recognize the need for continuous learning), and always look for ways to improve. Don’t settle for the status quo, ask questions to gain different perspectives and explore alternative paths to move toward your goals.

4. Value relationships.

When I first started my tenure as president of higher education, I remember walking around campus and stopping to talk to the groundskeeper. I asked him what he was doing. I expected him to say exactly what he did while maintaining the campus landscape. Instead, he articulated our new mission statement. It was then that I realized the value of relationships in the process of growing up.

Teams, when aligned and integrated, are more likely to accept change as a catalyst for good rather than seeing it as a threat. Trust must be built and prioritized on an ongoing basis. Focus on how you can help others grow, be part of the path forward, and understand their role in the mission.

5. Create a map to your goals.

Before embarking on a new initiative, you should create a guide to your next steps. One of our goals at college was to quadruple enrollment (which we did this year). But before we embarked on this goal, we knew we needed a framework to guide us in the direction we were headed.

Maps can provide structure, rationale, and methods for moving an organization forward, even when the destination is unclear. It serves as a tool for managing both the possibilities that change brings and the fear of the unknown that summons.

Breakthroughs within organizations occur when leaders are willing to embrace change. If you don’t want to accept change, you can still get the same results as before. Learn to embrace a growth mindset by honing your leadership skills, seeking innovative solutions, and stepping out of your comfort zone.

