Astronaut Tim Peake and McLaren founder Ron Dennis were appointed today (Saturday, April 22) as the inaugural members of the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), 7 across the science and technology sector. One of the main characters in people. board.

The seven original non-executive members of the DSIT Board are:

Shonel Marani Advent International Managing Partner, Cobham & Ultra Electronics Board Chairman Tim Peake CMG Former European Space Agency Astronaut, Royal Air Force Helicopter Pilot Ron Dennis CBE Founding Shareholder, Former Chairman and CEO of McLaren Technology Group Professor of Podium Analytics Baroness Alison Wolf CBE Kings College London, Expert Advisor on Crossbench House of Lords Peer and Ex-Government Skills Melissa Di Donato Former CEO of SUSE Software Solutions, iNED of JPMorgan Chase, Auditor of Porsche AG, Senior Hg Capital Advisor to Saul Klein Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Phoenix Court, home of LocalGlobe and Latitude; Co-Founder of Seedcamp and ZINC Professor Jason Chin FRS Fellow of Natural Sciences, Trinity College, Cambridge; Director of MRC Molecular Biology Research for laboratory chemistry and synthetic biology

The DSIT Board also includes the following members:

As non-executive board members, they provide comprehensive strategic guidance and insight. It will boost economic growth, create jobs and boost economic growth, create jobs and improve the lives of all Britons. They will serve nine months on the initial start-up board, which will nurture her DSIT throughout his first year before a formal board is eventually adopted.

Their appointments are the latest milestone since DSIT was established in February, with hundreds of millions of pounds worth of funding announced for schemes such as the Life Sciences Innovative Manufacturing Fund and the Innovation Accelerator Programme. Government strategy announced. About AI, quantum and wireless infrastructure.

Science and Technology Secretary Michelle Donnellan said:

I want to bring the best and brightest minds from the world of science and technology to the heart of decision-making at all levels of government, from policy teams to boards. The sector’s success will help deliver long-term economic growth, one of her priorities for the prime minister.

The quality of these appointees speaks to how seriously this government takes its policies and successfully collaborates in new and innovative areas with the private and public sectors. This is a group of true pioneers and leaders, leading the sector with a level of knowledge and expertise that the rest of the world has followed.

Shonel Marani said:

Throughout my business career, I have advocated for the adoption and advancement of technology. And now, we can’t wait to support this exciting new sector in delivering on its ambitious plans to cement the UK as a tech superpower by 2030.

This agenda will help businesses and economies grow and drive innovations that change lives above and below the country.

Tim Peek CMG said:

I am very much looking forward to joining the Board and helping the UK become a world leader in science and technology.

As a former test pilot and astronaut, having participated in over 250 scientific experiments for the European Space Agency and international partners, I am passionate about how science, technology and innovation are important for both learning and development. We want to bring you a rich experience.

This is part of my mission to inspire the next generation of science and technology professionals as the UK strengthens its ambitions to compete on the global stage.

Ron Dennis CBE said:

Having spent most of my commercial life immersed in a highly competitive industry where innovation and the application of science and technology are fundamental to its success, I know what I can do with my experience and focus to support this important new government. My goal is to provide Department.

I look forward to contributing to the execution of strategy for future change, bringing valuable insights and playing an active role on the Board.

Baroness Alison Wolf CBE said:

I am honored to contribute to DSIT. The work of the department is absolutely vital to the future of science and technology in this country, and therefore to the future of all of us.

Melissa Di Donato says:

I am delighted to be a member of the Board of Directors of the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Technology. Innovation has always been deeply rooted in the UK’s history of success and we look forward to contributing to a further acceleration of economic growth and productivity. The Board helps drive innovation and technology leadership that transforms and improves British life and drives economic growth in the UK.

We look forward to raising the level of private investment in UK technology to further promote the UK as the world’s most innovative nation. DSIT makes the UK the best place to start, develop and grow technology businesses, while developing and training the most exciting talent.

Saul Klein says:

Having worked in the technology sector both in the UK, Europe, Israel and the US for the past 25 years, I am thrilled to be on the DSIT launch committee. I believe in providing the best conditions to help science and technology innovation reach its full potential and address some of our greatest challenges across sustainable energy, health care and inequality. I look forward to helping the department by doing so.

Professor Jason Chin FRS said:

I am delighted to be joining the first DSIT Board of Directors. I look forward to helping the UK focus on fostering key scientific discoveries and innovations to unlock new opportunities for growth and sustainability.

The non-executive Board members, along with the Government’s new Chief Scientific Advisor, Professor Dame Angela McLean, will complement DSIT’s already existing deep scientific expertise and form part of the department’s executive team.

Ministers are committed to advancing Britain’s world-leading science and technology skills at all levels of policy-making. The announcement comes just days after the launch of his DSIT initiative to bring top talent to the heart of UK science and technology policymaking through a new secondment scheme. The Experts Exchange will bring cutting-edge expertise from UK academia and industry directly to government, facilitating closer-than-ever links between the research and business community and Whitehall.

The Science and Technology Framework positions the UK at the world’s science and technology forefront, challenging all parts of government to deliver the high-paying jobs of the future, grow the economy and improve people’s lives.

While work continues to establish DSIT as a new ministry, the Chief of Science and Technology has appointed seven non-executive directors as members of DSIT’s startup sector committee for a fixed period of nine months. increase. Full-time non-executive positions will be announced over time through a fair and open competitive process.

Note to editors

The DSIT Departmental Committee is composed of the following members:

Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP, Secretary of State for Science and Technology (Chair) George Freeman MP, Secretary of State, Department of Science and Technology Julia Lopez MP, Secretary of State, Department of Science and Technology Technology Congressman Paul Scully, Under Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Cam Viscount Rose, Under Secretary of State-Executive Officer Melissa Di Donato Non-Executive Officer Ron Dennis Non-Executive Officer Saul Klein Non-Executive Officer Tim Peake CMG Non-Executive Officer Jason Chin FRS Non-Executive Officer Dame Angela McLean DBE FRS Government Chief Scientific Advisor Sarah Munby DSIT Executive Director Jo Shanmugalingam DSIT Executive Director: Science, Innovation and Growth Susannah Storey DSIT Executive Director: Digital Technology and Telecom Group Tim Sparrow DSIT Chief Financial Officer TBC (Hiring) National Technology Adviser

More non-executive directors may be announced in the future.

