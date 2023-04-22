Google reportedly halted construction of giant San Jose campus





Google’s long-planned 80-acre San Jose campus may be on hold, at least for now. According to CNBC sources, the Alphabet brand has halted construction on its Downtown West facility after the initial demolition phase. The company reportedly “destroyed” its campus development team as part of a massive layoff in January, freezing construction without telling contractors when it would reopen.

In a statement to Engadget, a representative said the company hopes its office space will reflect the “future needs” of its business, hybrid workers, and community. Google is still deciding “how best to move forward” with its San Jose campus, but is “committed” to long-term development in San Jose, the spokesperson added.

Google spent years negotiating and designing Downtown West, promising concessions including 15,000 residential units across Silicon Valley, $200 million in community support (including helping displaced businesses), and turning more than half of the campus public. Approved in 2021 after being used for Construction began in earnest later this year and was expected to take 10 to 30 years. Critics opposed closing or relocating well-known businesses and landmarks, but the city’s potential economic gains were touted by Gov. Gavin Newsom as playing a major role in its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. It was as much as I did.

But it was the pandemic that ultimately pushed Google to where it is today. The company has been hiring aggressively so far (he’s up 20% since 2017), but plans to lay off about 12,000 employees this year. Google also has a hybrid work strategy that allows staff to spend time at home. Simply put, I don’t need an office as much as I used to.

This doesn’t mean Downtown West is dead. Projects can span decades, so Google has some flexibility. But uncertainty leaves San Jose in a sticky state. Google has cleared a large area, but has not built a campus that would bring jobs and economic activity to the area.

