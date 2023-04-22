2023 HAFB Innovation Days set for May 22-25 > Hill Air Force Base > View article





Hill Air Force Base, Utah —

Registration is now open for the 2023 HAFB Innovation Days at Hill Air Force Base.

Hill is partnering with industry and government stakeholders at its first Innovation Day event, May 22-25.

The event will feature training sessions, speakers, and panels designed to help attendees navigate the innovation ecosystem and work together to solve Air Force problems.

“This first event is an important first step in building an innovation culture at Hill Air Force Base,” said Lt. Conner Stevens, 75th Air Force Base Wing Innovation Office. “Leveraging the voice of the innovator, the team has curated a series of activities that bring highly requested subject matter directly to team his Hill representatives.”

It will also host a technology expo that provides attendees with the opportunity to network with dozens of top companies and check out the latest in today’s technology and innovations.

Over the weekend, the winners of the Hill AFB Spark Tank Competition will be selected after presenting their innovative ideas and other top submissions on the installation.

“This event is open to all Team Hills and we are looking forward to seeing everyone at the first-ever Spark Tank,” said Stevens. “As Airmen pitches directly to wing leadership and works to solve the biggest problems facing our installation and mission partners, we encourage everyone to be a part of this unique opportunity. I hope.”

Event schedule

May 22 (1pm) Base Theater

This Innovation Days kick-off event will feature Microsoft experts to provide an in-depth overview of the Microsoft Power Platform and detailed resources and capabilities available to DoD employees. By understanding the potential and potential of the platform, participants will be empowered to drive innovation by streamlining tasks in the workplace. This session will include a Q&A session with the Microsoft team.

May 23 (9am-4pm) The Landing (Wasatch Room)

Smart leaders know that to improve productivity and innovation, everyone must be fully engaged. The challenge is how. In this session, participants will be introduced to open structure training. This training provides practical and practical ways to achieve this goal for groups of all sizes.

May 23rd – May 25th (8:00 am – 3:00 pm) Building 1581 (2nd floor)

A full-day, hands-on Microsoft Power Platform workshop that repeats daily. A participant can register for one session or come back each day to learn about all three platforms.

Power Apps: Learn about the important “building blocks” of Power Apps. Participants will discover what is possible in the DOD IL 5 environment and learn how each “block” or component fits together while building an app.

Power BI: Learn how to connect to data sources (such as Excel spreadsheets) and create visual analysis and interactive insights on your data. With handpicked examples, workshop attendees will get first-hand experience of how to create powerful reports and dashboards in just minutes.

Power Automate: See how Power Automate brings together the entire Power Platform and the Microsoft 365 ecosystem to connect data and processes. Experts use DoD-specific examples to show participants how to get there.

May 24 (9am-4pm) The Landing

Breakout Sessions: Several breakout sessions on innovation will progress throughout the day, including courses such as How to Build Spark Cells, Collaborate Easily, and Think Outside the Inbox.

Hill Tech Expo: Tech Expo from 9am to 1pm.

SBIR and STTR Demystified: A special briefing on Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Program will be held at 1:15 pm in The Landing (Bingo Room). In this session, Linda Cabrales from the Utah Innovation Center will speak on “SBIR and She Demystifies STTR” and how these federal programs fund research and development for small businesses, as well as She explains how DoD organizations can leverage them.

May 25 – Spark Tank (9am-1pm) Industry Day culminates in the Hill AFB Spark Tank Competition, where a panel of judges selects innovative ideas for funding. Earlier this year, service members across the base and federal civilians came up with ideas for Hill AFB Spark Tanks, an Air Force program designed to encourage innovative solutions to operational problems within the work center. have been invited to submit

For more information or to register, visit the 2023 HAFB Innovation Days SharePoint site from your Common Access Card enabled device.

