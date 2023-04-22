Swedish astronauts fly to ISS on Axiom mission





Denver Swedish astronauts could fly to the International Space Station on a commercial mission sometime next year under an agreement signed this week.

A letter of intent signed by the Swedish National Space Agency, the European Space Agency and Axiom Space will allow ESA astronauts, presumably from Sweden, to go to the station on commercial Axiom missions of about 10 days.

Under the tripartite agreement, the Swedish National Space Agency will negotiate directly with Axiom for flights on future civilian astronaut missions. ESA will be the mission crew provider and he will sign a contract with Axiom to define and execute the mission and assign ESA astronauts.

ESA’s astronaut policy has been developed precisely for these opportunities, and it will pursue commercial flights in partnership as it transitions Europe’s access to space and diversifies the space market. ESA Executive Director Josef Aschbacher said in a statement on the agreement signed at the 38th Space Congress. Symposium.

ESA and Axiom Space have said in separate statements only that the mission will be flown by ESA astronauts. However, the Swedish National Space Agency said in its own statement that the astronaut is Swedish.

Swedish cosmonauts are a source of inspiration for all nations and ambassadors for Sweden. Through what will become Sweden’s second astronaut, we are strengthening our position in the global space sector, said Anna Rathmann, agency director and chairman of the ESA Council, in a translated statement. Stated.

One of Sweden’s leading astronauts has ever flown into space. In 1992 he was selected for the ESA astronaut corps Christa Hugursang on his two shuttles, his STS-116 in 2006 and his STS-128 in 2009. I flew. In 2020, he also obtained Swedish citizenship from his Swedish mother.

Currently, none of the astronauts working with ESA are Swedish. In the new ESA astronaut class announced in November 2022, Swede Markus Wandt was selected as a reserve astronaut. Such astronauts stay in their current jobs but undergo basic training in preparation for future flight competitions.

A statement from the Swedish National Space Agency said it plans to fly the astronauts within a year, pending selection through a formal process. It said it was cooperating with the public corporation and the Swedish military.

Sweden is not the first ESA member planning to fly astronauts commercially through Axiom. Italy has been working with Axiom Space since 2018 and later this year she plans to fly astronauts on her Ax-3 mission, which will fly to the ISS.

Axiom Spaces’ partnership with the Swedish National Space Agency and ESA symbolizes our commitment to expanding the commercial space domain in collaboration with countries and organizations around the world, said Axiom’s president and CEO. One Michael Suffredini said in a company statement.

Axiom announced on April 17th a new initiative called the Axiom Space Access Program. It is intended to serve governments interested in space research and astronaut flights. The company did not say in its announcement whether Sweden and his agreement with ESA would be considered part of that program.

