Google Pixel Fold camera and screen specs leaked





We just heard a leak that the Pixel Fold is set to drop at Google I/O, but we’ve already heard a lot, including camera and screen specs. Brought to you by Tech, we reveal what we believe to be most of the specs for Google’s upcoming foldable device. The good news is that it looks like it will come bundled with a good camera system, along with internal and external high-definition screens. yeah.

A YouTube video hosted by Jon Prosser shares additional information about the Pixel Folds specs that are yet to come from this week’s CNBC leak. For example, we heard the Fold would have a 5.8-inch front display, but it looks like his FHD+ OLED display with a 17.4:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The internal display is also supposed to feature OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6:5 aspect ratio. By comparison, the Samsung Z Fold 4 is 6.2 inches outside with an aspect ratio of 23.1:9 and 21.6:18 inside. It will be interesting to see how Google works with his Android source code and these he handles the differences between the two specific settings. Samsung has tweaked the foldable’s software to run his OneUI, but Google has made big strides in stock Android’s scalability over the last few years.

You can also catch a glimpse of the camera. The back of the Pixel Fold appears to have a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, OIS and 82-degree field of view. It also appears to have a 10.8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 12.1-degree field of view and lens correction, and a 10.8 MP telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom and 20x super-resolution zoom.

We’re looking forward to seeing how this performs with the rest of the Pixel family and whether these algorithms remain consistent across form factors. Cameras aren’t usually the main focus of foldable smartphones7 Samsung’s Z Fold features a slightly different camera system than the Ultra series.

The Pixel Fold has more than just a rear camera. According to the leak, the front camera is a 9.5 MP sensor with a field of view of 84 degrees and a fixed focus. I hope it’s better than the Pixel 7/7 Pro selfies. Like I have with Samsung’s corresponding camera system. There’s also an 8MP camera inside for video chatting. The camera specs match leaks that have been circulating since September last year.

We’ve seen the video float before, including how the Pixel Fold will use the Tensor G2 chip, the same processor in the Piel 7/7 Pro lineup, and perhaps even the Pixel 7a. I have some other little information.

Don’t expect the Pixel Fold to be more affordable than Samsung’s offerings. Rumor has it that the Fold will be priced at $1,800 and $1,920 for the 256GB and 512GB models respectively. Google could throw in incentives like a free Pixel Watch if you pre-order it on May 30th. The device will not ship until June 27th.

Front Page Techs rendering is nothing new. All we knew about the Pixel Fold was that it was codenamed Project Passport inside Google HQ, and we saw them coming out in November. Either way, Google I/O 2023 is just around the corner, so find out about his foldable Pixel smartphone soon.

