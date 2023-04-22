Best Amazon Bedding Deals You Can Buy Now





Ready to upgrade your bedding for a better night’s sleep? Better act fast! Now you can find discounted bedding from top sleep brands like Casper, Tuft & Needle, Tempur-pedic, Brooklinen and more. Check out the best Amazon bedding deals available right now.

Best Amazon Bedding Deals Right Now

These highly rated sheet sets, pillowcase sets, and duvet covers are perfect for small and large budgets. Perfect for equipping a bed, guest bedroom or a comfy new sofa bed.

Casper Sleep Weighted Blanket: Casper for $161 via Amazon

This 20 lb weighted blanket is 15% off at Amazon. The 4.4 star rated weighted blanket hugs your body with a cozy and soothing weight to help reduce stress and anxiety at night and help you sleep better. Blankets include a 100-night trial and free returns.

Casper Sleep Weighted Blanket (20 lbs), $161 (down from $189)

Bedsure Boho Duvet Cover: $30 Amazon

Get 41% off this top rated duvet cover. He has earned a 4.5 star rating with over 9,000 reviews praising the duvet cover’s superior quality, lightweight design, and ease of application to the duvet. You can also save on Bedsure duvet inserts today.

Bedsure Boho Duvet Cover, $30 (down from $51)

Big Blanket Co Oversized Throw Blanket: $119 Amazon

If you and your partner are always fighting over the cover, it might be time to get a bigger blanket. It’s big enough to cover everyone while you’re at it.

Big Blanket Co Oversized Throw Blanket, $119 after coupon (down from $169)

Luna Weighted Blanket: $73 Amazon

Weighted blankets add comfort and help you sleep better. The Luna Weighted Blanket is made from high quality, breathable cotton and premium glass beads. This cooling weighted blanket is available in full, queen and king sizes. Prices vary depending on size, weight and color.

Luna Cooling Weighted Blanket (Queen), $73 after coupon applied (down from $95)

Secura Everyday Luxury Queen Sheet Set: Secura Everyday Luxury for $24 via Amazon

This 1,800 thread count microfiber sheet set includes 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet and 2 pillowcases. Sheets are available in 11 colors and work with mattress sizes from Twin to California King.

An Amazon customer who reviewed the 4.7 star sheets called them “sleeping dreams” and added that they feel like silk.

Secura Daily Luxury Queen Sheet Set, $24 (down from $28)

Melani Queen Sheet Set: $28 Melani Via Amazon

This microfiber sheet set is available in a variety of colors and patterns. Deep pocket sheets are stain resistant and wrinkle resistant. This set includes 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet and 2 pillowcases.

An Amazon user who reviewed a best-selling bedding set wrote:

Melani Queen Sheet Set, $28 after coupon (down from $48)

Bedsure Bamboo Sheet Set: $42 (55% off) Amazon

A cool and comfortable sheet made from rayon derived from bamboo. It’s naturally breathable, moisture-wicking, and silky soft to the touch.

You can get this sheet set at 55% off now at Amazon.

Bedsure Bamboo Sheet Set (Queen), $42 (down from $95)

Best pillow deals on Amazon

Tired of waking up with neck pain from your old flat pillow? Then it’s time to invest in a better pillow.

Casper Sleep Original Pillow: $55+ Amazon

Casper Sleep’s original pillow uses polyester microfiber filling for a soft and comfortable sleep. The pillow features a breathable percale cotton cover that improves airflow and keeps you cool while you sleep.

Casper Sleep Original Pillow (Standard), $55 (down from $65)

Casper Sleep Original Pillow (Standard), $70 (down from $85)

Layla Sleep Kapok Pillow: $109 Amazon

These adjustable stuffed pillows are made from the fibers found in the seed pods of the kapok tree.The eco-friendly material is light and airy while providing effective head and neck support. . The pillow is adjustable and can be used for back, side or stomach sleepers.

Layla Sleep Kapok Pillow, $109 (down from $139)

Zamat Adjustable Cervical Memory Foam Pillow: $44 Amazon

A good cervical pillow can be a game changer if you wake up with neck pain. Support. This pillow currently has a 4.4 star rating on Amazon, with over 7,000 reviews of him praising the pillow’s excellent neck support.

Zamat Adjustable Cervical Memory Foam Pillow, $44 after coupon (down from $66)

Eli & Elm Cotton Side Pillow: $110 Eli & Elm

Are you a side sleeper? Then check out this special pillow with her U-shaped design from Eli & Elm. This pillow promises temperature regulation and has a breathable cotton cover.

Eli & Elm Cotton Side Pillow, $110 after coupon (down from $145)

Best mattress deals on Amazon now

CBS Essentials has found the highest rated mattresses for sale on Amazon. All of these customer-loved mattresses feature 4-star or higher ratings and have many positive customer reviews.

Please hurry. These deals don’t last forever.

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original Mattress: $719 Tuft & Needle

Customers love the CBS Essentials mattress brand now available on Amazon.

This 4.4-star rated Tuft & Needle mattress is made with cooling gel, heat-wicking graphite, and breathable Tuft & Needle adaptive foam to provide a flexible sleeping surface that adjusts to your body.

Mattress sizes range from Twin to California King. Prices vary.

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (Queen) Mattress, $719 (Regularly $995)

Nectar Sleep Mattress: Nectar Sleep for $899 on Amazon

Looking for a king size mattress under $1,000? This for-sale Nectar Sleep mattress features gel memory foam and a heat-wicking quilted cover with cooling technology.

This mattress is available in sizes Twin, Twin XL, Queen, King and California King. Currently available in twin and king sizes only. Prices vary.

An Amazon customer who purchased a 4.3-star rated mattress wrote, “I wasn’t sure about getting a boxed mattress. But I loved the 365-night trail.” “We unwrapped the mattress and left it for 72 hours before sleeping on it. We both slept well on it and love the mattress.”

Nectar Sleep 12″ Mattress (King), $899 (regularly $1,199)

Signature Design by Ashley Chime Mattress: Nectar for $370 Via Amazon

This multi-layer foam mattress has medium firmness. A great option for those with allergies.

The brand says the mattress is made from materials that are resistant to pollen and pet dander.

Ashley Chime Signature Design (Queen) Mattress, $370 (regularly $546)

Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress: Nectar for $1,699 via Amazon

This 5-layer mattress includes a perforated layer for ventilation and a memory foam layer that relieves pressure on your back, hips and shoulders.

Want to buy a mattress to make a difference? For every 10 mattresses Leesa sells, he donates one mattress to a nonprofit.

Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11 Inch (Queen) Mattress, $1,699 (down from $1,899)

Best Price Mattress: $247 Best Price Store via Amazon

Looking for the cheapest mattress prices? Check out this budget-friendly queen mattress under $300.It features a gel memory foam layer, a pressure-releasing foam layer, and a 4-inch foam base layer. Mattresses are available in twin, full and king sizes. Prices vary by size.

“Very comfortable and well made. Really good mattress for my daybed,” wrote an Amazon customer who gave the mattress five stars.

Amazon Best Price Mattress (Queen), $247 (usually $347)

Swiss Ortho Sleep Mattress: Swiss Ortho Sleep for $318 at Amazon

This 4.3 star rated mattress is now available on Amazon.

According to the brand, this hybrid mattress is built to adapt to your individual body shape.

“I used to not get a lot of sleep, but this mattress helps me feel better and be outside at the right time. Also, I’ve had it for over a year now and it’s still as comfortable as it was that day I’m lying on the same side, sitting in the same spot and still no dents in the mattress,” wrote an Amazon reviewer.

Prices vary depending on size.

Swiss Ortho Sleep Mattress (Queen), $318 (usually $330)

Zinus 12 inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Queen Size Mattress Zinus via Amazon

If you’re looking to buy a new mattress on a budget, this 4.6 star rated Zinus mattress is a great choice. This mattress features a breathable cover with memory foam lining that conforms to your body. Why is it called a green tea mattress? Zinus infused every layer with green tea to keep your bed smelling fresh.

Zinus 12-inch Green Tea Lux Memory Foam Queen Mattress, $366 (regularly $629)

