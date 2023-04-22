Google, Microsoft and Meta Plan move to AI-enabled ads





AI-enabled technology continued to permeate every aspect of our daily lives this week. A viral TED talk showed an early prototype of a wearable AI assistant. Alphabet has merged his in-house Google Brain team with his 2014 acquisition, DeepMind, to significantly accelerate progress in AI research. Meanwhile, Elon Musk has been away from his worst for some time. 4/20. ever. Talk about his latest AI project, his bot called TruthGPT that explores the meaning of life.

Nevertheless, Google somehow managed to find a new way to generate some headlines with yet another new integration of AI technology. We plan to use to create new kinds of original ads across all our various platforms. The same Large Language Model (LLM) that powers the Bard chatbot, along with some of the AI ​​capabilities available in Gmail and Google Workspace, YouTube, Maps, Gmail, and even search results pages.

It wasn’t exactly a text-to-video story. Alphabet doesn’t just create simple prompts and let the software design entire campaigns from there. In return, Sponsors and Clients provide Google with chunks of content related to the products they offer, such as images, video clips, and written copies. The bot then remixes all this material into the original ad, customizing and fine-tuning it for different Alphabet platforms and services.

A new AI ad will be integrated into a mysterious Google beta program known as Performance Max. First introduced in late 2020, P-MAX is designed to maximize advertising efficiency and reach across all Google platforms, bringing together Google’s entire suite of products and services into a single advertising channel. treated appropriately.

This means Sponsors cannot decide whether their ads appear on Google search pages, within Google Maps search results, or even before YouTube videos. Just sign up, provide your sales data and his CRM data, upload your creative assets, set your budget and the type of conversions you’re looking for, and let her P-MAX do the rest. It’s like a black box, focused on results, but doesn’t give advertisers granular control over their campaigns.

As Google executive Sean Downey explained to Digiday this week, P-MAX continues to focus on results and optimization, and too many restrictions on campaigns could actually hinder that goal. This gives advertisers less choice. That said, adding AI bots that operate in mysterious and incomprehensible ways behind the scenes to an already cloaked system is like putting a black box inside another black box. Google is turning its back on the trust built over the years by the brands here.

AI and AI-like systems have long been employed in the advertising industry. The advertising industry relies on an enormous amount of computation to guess what kinds of messages will reach the most receptive audiences across various platforms. When comparing so many variables across so many different platforms, from viewers to devices, time of day, context, performance, and more, it’s nearly impossible for a human analyst to compete with software. AI-enabled systems are also more dynamic and can respond to changes in user behavior and traffic in real-time, making them particularly useful for initiating, sustaining, and maximizing the effectiveness of advertising campaigns. So it’s probably no surprise that companies like Alphabet have plans behind the scenes to expand their integration.

The notable change is exposing the output of this AI. Instead of relying on bots to design and execute ad campaigns written and planned by humans, Google will have bots actually write the copy and produce the finished videos themselves. It certainly saves sponsors money in the future, and probably also improves efficiency, but it can also come at the expense of the work of some human copywriters and marketers.

Google isn’t the only company exploring different ways AI software can help the advertising business. Earlier this month, Meta announced plans to use generative AI to create new kinds of ads for different platforms. Microsoft also plans to use technology developed by its internal division, ChatGPT creator OpenAI, to improve and fine-tune its advertising business. The company has been testing ads embedded in Bing AI chatbot responses since February, but does not report how many users actually saw or interacted with the ads. (These links are not marked as ads in Bing AI Chat conversations, but an ad icon appears when users hover over the links.) I’m also experimenting with ads.

California startup Creative.ai is looking to bring a similar system to independent video game designers. Founder and CEO Athar Zia told Forbes last week that once a video game developer has identified an ad type that works well for promoting their game, they will spend a lot of time working on that ad for different platforms. I explained that you need to create endless imitations and iterations. app store. Meanwhile, the company’s technology analyzes successful game ads and automatically replicates them into new products.

It remains to be seen whether there is room for up-and-coming companies in the world of AI-powered advertising. Either way, outsourcing some, if not all, of the work associated with campaign implementation to a digital ad manager seems inevitable at this point. The app can monitor progress across multiple platforms 24 hours a day, and it handles far fewer bottles of whiskey and Crum’s Casino orders than Mad Men. – Ron Harris

