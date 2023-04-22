Google’s plans to build Downtown West have been canceled





Google’s San Jose “Downtown West” Development

With Google’s fortunes on the decline, the company appears to have canceled plans to build a “megacampus” in San Jose, Calif., which it has been lobbying hard for since 2019.

The controversial “Downtown West” facility has been met with protests from the beginning. As early as 2019, activists opposed the sale of land owned by public lands and historic buildings to Google.

Ultimately, after a $200 million benefit package, San Jose approved Google’s project. As part of his $200 million, the development would include thousands of homes, 15 acres of public parks, and more.

The contractor was supposed to break ground in early 2023, but that day has passed. In its current state, it is a vast barren land adjacent to downtown San Jose, with near-complete demolition of historic sites and beloved local attractions.

A report from CNBC on Friday delves into the seriousness of the situation. The project’s main cheerleader, David Radcliffe, left Google in 2022. Radcliffe’s replacement, Scott Foster, was described in a report on Friday as being “more conservative in spending.” .

Contractors were told the project could be delayed in late 2022, and in February 2023, the project’s lead developer laid off 67 employees, including people directly associated with the project at Google.

CNBC carried out site visits carried out by the publication. Construction vehicles were present, but there was no evidence of work being done on site.

Big tech’s earnings season has been tough

This development, at this point, seems to have fallen victim to Google’s miserable earnings over the past few quarters. Job cuts were his first impact, real estate his second.

In February, the company said it would need a $500 million hit to cut office space.

In addition, he said other property changes are likely to follow.

“We are committed to ensuring our real estate investments meet the future needs of our hybrid workforce, businesses and communities,” a Google spokesperson said in an email to CNBC. But we are committed to San Jose for the long term and believe in the importance of development.”

The future of the site is not clear. The company says the project could take decades to complete, so the window remains open for meeting that very long time frame.

Another project Google is working on is its continued investment in New York City. Campus in Boulder, Colorado. Expansion of the data center in Dulles, Virginia. Texas data center.

San Jose stands to lose the most in any case of withdrawal, delay or cancellation. As the report states, the area is now a demolition zone rather than the productive downtown it used to be. Additionally, vendors, construction companies, and contractors who expect work from the build have nothing to show against it.

