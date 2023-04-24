The Google Pixel Fold hands-on video is our first detailed look at a foldable product in action.





The most comprehensive Pixel Fold leak

It feels like we’ve been hearing about the Google Pixel Fold for a long time, but next month’s Google I/O event is expected to finally debut the search giant’s first-ever foldable device alongside the Pixel. . 7a and possibly Pixel tablets. Thanks to the series of leaks so far, we’ve got quite a bit of an idea of ​​what to expect from the foldable, including its design and camera department. This video may be our first hands-on look at the Pixel Fold in action.

CONTINUE WITH ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO CONTENT ON DAYSCROLL

A video shared by Wojciechowski on Twitter shows both the cover display and the large internal screen. The thick bezels stand out here, a far cry from the sleek design of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The video doesn’t tell us much about screen quality, as much of it is blurred for privacy reasons. You can get good ideas.

According to a recent tidbit, the Pixel Fold may have “the most durable hinge of any foldable”. The same CNBC report says the phone weighs around 284 grams and is also water resistant. Back in January, we heard that the Pixel Fold could use a teardrop-style hinge, similar to the foldable Vivo launched. Samsung is rumored to be working on a similar hinge for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which could be thinner than its predecessor.

All this Pixel Fold excitement heats up following a recent survey that suggests a strong year for the US foldable segment. Google has already updated some apps to accommodate the flexible form factor, so the majority of Workspace apps should work just fine when the Pixel Fold hits the market.

Thanks: Hamza

