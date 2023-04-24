Digital technology is driving the European Union’s climate goals





Europe, 2050. Start your day with a glance at the morning pollution data displayed on your augmented reality device. Before logging on to your daily work from your home office, have breakfast selected from environmental credentials digitally displayed at the time of purchase.

Check real-time electricity bills during the day, while doing household chores, before doing a ton of laundry. Prices can fluctuate and gamification is a fun way to find the best rates to encourage use during peak renewable energy production. Thanks to it, we can both consume and generate power.

This is outlined in 2022 by the European Commission’s Science and Knowledge Service, the Joint Research Center (JRC), in its key requirements for a green and digital future for a successful twin transition in European Union science. It’s a picture.

bold blueprint

In 2017, the 27 countries that make up the European Union accounted for 7% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to a McKinsey report. Achieving climate neutrality for the European Union could serve as a blueprint for other regions and encourage other countries to take more bold action, the authors of the report wrote.

This report examines the role that digital technologies can play in the European Union to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, a commitment made by the European Commission in 2019.

Known as the European Green Deal, this bold ambition aims to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent. Also, the current geopolitical instability, including Russia’s military attack on Ukraine and its impact on overall food, energy, economy and security, reinforces the need for the fastest possible transition. only.

twin transition

AI, IoT, 5G and blockchain are among the digital technologies that can restore biodiversity, mitigate pollution and achieve climate neutrality.

For example, distributed ledger technologies such as blockchain-based digital product passports can be used for material traceability, facilitating maintenance and recycling loops for a circular economy.

A digital twin or virtual copy of the real environment can be utilized to optimize traffic, reduce congestion, curb emissions, and model the lifecycle of products and processes or the sustainable design of buildings.

Data and data analytics are integral to this transition, with technologies such as sensors and open source platforms collecting and sharing information with a wide audience.

Sustainability and digitization must be a perfect match. Maro Efovy.

Gamification drives public participation and adoption. The JRC cites openness to change as one of the key requirements for the continent to become carbon neutral.

Sustainability and digitalization must become a perfect marriage, tweeted Maro efovi, European Commission’s Vice-President for Interagency Relations and Forecasting.

This was stated at the launch of the European Commission’s 2022 Strategic Prediction Report: Aligning Green and Digital Transitions in the New Geopolitical Context, a strategy document derived from the JRC’s report on the same topic.

And the twinning of the transition to green and digital is how the European bloc is currently tackling it. In other words, one cannot happen without the other.

But efovi added that current technology may only survive until 2030. Critical to climate neutrality in 2050, he warned, is technology currently in the , demonstration or prototype stage.

main sector

Energy, transport, industry, buildings and agriculture are the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the European Union, and depending on the sector, digital technology can play a different role in Europe’s climate neutrality goals.

Future projections outlined in the report include:

shipping

Next-generation batteries will power electric aircraft serving smaller regional airports within Europe. Bi-directional charging of electric vehicles will help power smart grids.

Digitization and AI will drive self-driving car and shipping solutions, fuel the rise of mobility-as-a-service or transport-as-a-service models, increase public transport use, pooling and self-driving prominence. can increase shared platform.

Drones are low-emission digital and AI-powered solutions for services and applications such as delivery and medical assistance.

energy

Digital technology, new sensors (advanced monitoring and sensing technologies), satellite data, and blockchain will help predict energy production and demand. Such technology also enables smart grids to adjust consumption according to weather conditions that affect fluctuating renewable energy generation and prevent energy disruptions. supply.

Digitization will enable consumers, whether individuals or businesses, to trade energy. Thanks to meshed or connected microgrids and self-organizing grids, energy networks work in a bottom-up fashion, allowing households to sell surplus electricity to their neighbors.

industry

Energy management tools receive real-time consumption data from smart meters and sensors to improve efficiency. Digital twins are used to test products, refine system designs, select the best materials, and flag preventive maintenance.

The contribution of advanced technologies such as robotics and 3D and 4D printing will become increasingly important. Thanks to data-driven material optimization, the complete lifecycle is as important a consideration as the key performance characteristics when new materials are developed.

Material tracking shows us that home appliance repair centers are becoming more and more common in the urban landscape.

Agriculture

Combining quantum computing with plant genomics and bioinformatics (methods and tools for studying biological data) will lead to an understanding of biological and chemical processes that can reduce our dependence on pesticides and fertilizers. It deepens.

This can also be reduced by on-site digital sensing and European Union space-based services.

Hyperlocal digital platforms facilitate close-range distribution to avoid food waste. Blockchain, sensor and satellite data will increase traceability and transparency. Food is generally produced much more efficiently because open source platforms are now giving farmers big data insights to help them decide which crops to plant and when.

building

The building has been renovated with 100% renewable energy sources to replace fossil fuels. Digital twins have the potential to change the way urban spaces are planned, monitored and managed.

This can lead to reduced emissions in cities, improved resource efficiency and quality of life, better utilization of building space, and improved resilience of buildings to hazardous events.

inside out

There are tensions that need to be addressed if sustainability and digitization are to become the perfect marriage that the European Commission’s efovi speaks of.

Digital solutions have great potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but they can also increase the burden on the environment, the JRC warns.

More research and innovation are needed to ensure twin transitions are net, and that comes at a price.

Technologies such as data centers, AI, and blockchain create unique demands on electricity, materials, and water. It is also the fastest growing waste category due to its reliance on hard-to-recycle rare earth materials, e-waste, or discarded electrical and electronic equipment, JRC added.

More research and innovation are needed to ensure twin transitions are net, and that comes at a price.

McKinsey estimates that between 2020 and 2050, US$30.3 trillion of investment is needed in clean technology and technologies. Given that US$30.3 trillion could come from pouring money otherwise directed at carbon-intensive technologies, perhaps it is not at all impossible on the green continent. dreams.

net positive

McKinsey estimates that Europe’s net zero ambition will create 11 million jobs and eliminate 6 million jobs. Renewable energy, agriculture, and buildings are the sectors with the fastest growth in new jobs. In the building sector, the EU will need 1.1 million skilled workers to retrofit homes with better insulation and install eco-friendly heating and cooking systems, report authors say. writes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theceomagazine.com/business/innovation-technology/digital-technology-climate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos