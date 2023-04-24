Hong Kong solidifies technology ties with mainland





By Liu Yifan, Foshan and William Xu, Dongguan, Guangdong | China Daily | Updated: 2023-04-24 07:30

Aerial view of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area on August 23, 2021. [Photo/VCG]

During a four-day visit to Guangdong, Hong Kong Chief Executive Officer John Lee Ka-Chiu and his delegation of numerous government officials and lawmakers are ready to strengthen ties with Guangdong’s technology makers. showed that it was done.

Following the visit, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is likely to participate in projects with tech giants such as BYD and Huawei, as part of efforts to build the city into a global innovation and technology hub. There is a nature.

The high-profile visit, which began on Friday, followed President Xi Jinping’s call for further integration of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area during a recent inspection trip to the province. During the visit, President Xi Jinping said the city cluster is of strategic importance in the country’s new development paradigm.

The Hong Kong delegation first went to Shenzhen, then split into two groups and made separate stops in Dongguan and Foshan over the weekend. They plan to finish their trip together in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province, on Monday.

Li, along with five director generals and 83 lawmakers, visited the headquarters of electric vehicle maker BYD in Shenzhen on Saturday morning.

After taking a test drive of BYD’s SkyShuttle mass transit system, Lee said he was open to the idea of ​​bringing the company’s small-capacity system to Hong Kong.

“I will play a very active role in promoting the (Transportation and Logistics) Department to study building a green and advanced mass transit system in Hong Kong,” Mr Lee said. .

On Sunday, a group led by Li met with executives of telecom giant Huawei in Dongguan. The company said it intends to develop big data projects in Hong Kong’s planned northern metropolitan area to promote the development of various industries such as renewable energy.

Announced in the 2021 Policy Speech, the Northern Metropolis covers the Yuen Long and North Districts of Hong Kong with a total area of ​​about 300 square kilometers. With innovation and technology as its pillars, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government aims to turn the area, which will take 20 years to complete, into a new development engine for the city.

Noting that big data is Huawei’s strength, Congressman Michael Tien Phuc-Sung, who was a member of the delegation, said that Hong Kong is a big business given its strong scientific research capabilities, rich talent pool and stability. He said it was an ideal place to promote data projects. power supply.

On Sunday, another Hong Kong delegation saw advanced robotic technology during a visit to Foshan. The team led by Hong Kong Secretary Eric Chan Kwokki visited his two technology companies, Bright Dream Robotics and Kuka Robotics, and after observing their products, expressed their enthusiasm to introduce robotic technology to Hong Kong. bottom.

After visiting Bright Dream’s “Robot Restaurant” and observing the automated machines that make snacks and coffee, Lawmaker Duncan Chiu, MP for Technology and Innovation, said the Hong Kong government is committed to adopting, applying and regulating technology from China. said it should be more “open”. Mainland China. He added that there is a 10-year gap between the two when it comes to robotics development.

“We must be open to accepting new technologies, especially when it comes to hardware technologies for the Internet of Things, such as the robots we saw today,” Chiu said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202304/24/WS6445bf78a310b6054facf4cd.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos