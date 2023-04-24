El Financiero has over 800 channels





Google TV has added more channels and now has a total of 800 options, the platform reports in a statement.

What is Google TV

Google TV is a video service that offers movies and TV shows for you to purchase or rent. This is an updated version of the previously known Google Play Movies.

Channels can range from news, sports, movies, and program content.

The streaming platform can be viewed on smartphones from the application and on compatible TVs or in any case Chromecast devices, devices for sending videos to TVs.

The platform is the result of a partnership between Google and another free content platform, the Pluto TV platform.

What channels does Google TV have?

This Google streaming platform reports that users will be able to watch over 800 TV channels for free. This is organized under a tab called Live.

Therefore, the free channels of Tubi, Plex and Haystack News have been merged. New updates include news channels from NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox, as well as channels from around the world in languages ​​such as Spanish, Hindi and Japanese.

Google says the update includes TV Guide listings organized by genre. Whether you’re looking for true crime, reruns of old TV shows, or your favorite cooking show, we’ve got you covered.

The new live TV experience will be available in the coming weeks on all Google TV devices in the US, including Google TV-powered Chromecast and Google TV built-in TVs from Sony, TCL, Hisense and Philips. Also later this year, Google TV will bring a new TV guide and free channels to eligible Android TV devices, he said.

In Mexico, the Google TV application has a Store, Library, and List to watch section. According to our observations this Saturday, no live options have been added.

