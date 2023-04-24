Tech to Face Wake Forest for ACC Golf Championship Men’s Golf Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket





Pinehurst, Georgia Tech in North Carolina and Wake Forest, the top two seeds in the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Golf Match Play Championship and the winningest men’s golf program in ACC history, will play Monday morning at a country club in North Carolina. Contend for the conference title.

The Yellow Jackets defeated fourth-seeded Duke 3-1-1 in the semifinals, with four of their five individual matches being at least 17 holes. Blue’s Kerry Chin of his Devils scored Duke’s first points of the match with his 2&1 win over Connor Howe. However, Georgia Tech countered with victories from Chris Trumprecht and Hiroshi Tai to take a 2–1 lead, with Ross Steelman scoring his 2&1 win over Ian Sievers on the 18th hole and yellowing his jackets. concluded the match. Bartley Forrester and Ethan Evans hit their tee shots on his hole in the first extra, and Steelmans won to seal the jacket match.

Lamprecht dominated the match with birdies on 12 and 14 and closed out the match with a par of 17. Tying Luke he won 2, 7, 10 and 14 without losing a sample and birdied 15 to beat Blue his Devil. Steelman had three holes to go before he built a three-hole lead and lost with a bogey at 16, but at par 17 he took the win over Siebers.

The Damon Deacons, who finished second behind Georgia Tech at the end of 54 holes of stroke play, were the first team to reach Monday’s game, clinching victories over Mark Power, Scotty Kennon and ACC individual medalist Michael Brennan. Divided into -0-2. Beat third-seeded Virginia in match play.

Ross Steelman scored a crucial point for Tech with a 2&1 win over Duke’s Ian Siebers. (Photo by Andy Meade)

Monday’s final will be a rematch of last year’s title round, which Wake Forest won 3-2 with a birdie on the playoff third hole. The Demon Deacons’ win in last year’s championship match gave the program its first ACC Men’s Golf title since 1989, but a conference-leading 19th place in Wake Forest history.

Georgia Tech’s 18 titles rank second on the list. The Yellowjackets won their first championship in 1985 and have won 10 of their last 16.

Monday’s match play finals will begin at 9am and will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

Semifinals vs. Duke Photo Credit: Andy Mead

Tournament Information For the first time since 2019, the ACC Championship will be contested in North Carolina. It’s his 22nd time Georgia Tech has won the title most recently at the Old North State Club in New London, NC. This is his eighth time Pinehurst has hosted his ACC men’s golf championship, and his second at the North Carolina Country Club, which was first held in 1966. Last year’s event was held at the Sharks Tooth Golf Course at the Watersound Club in Panama City. , ahead of the 2021 Championship at the Capital City Club Club Apple Course in Milton, Florida. Next year’s championship will be held at the Charlotte, North Carolina Country Club.

The course is a par 72, 7,301 yard ACC Championship play. The ACC Championship will be his third in a combination of stroke and match play from Friday to Monday. The championship used the traditional 54-hole stroke-play format from 1980 to 2019 (the championship was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19). All 12 competing teams (Miami, Pittsburgh and Syracuse are not sponsors of men’s golf) will play 54 holes of stroke play, 36 on Friday and 18 on Saturday. The top four teams after 54 holes will be seeded into a match play bracket with the semi-finals on Sunday and the championship match on Monday. Each match is 18 holes and involves all five of his players from each team. The format is similar to the annual NCAA Championship since 2009.

