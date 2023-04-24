County Durham: 7 Garden Centers to Visit According to Google Reviews





Those of you who really enjoy gardening may have started sewing seeds for this year’s vegetables you’ve decided to grow at home.

With the warmer months approaching, a trip to a garden center is always a good idea, whether it’s for lunch with friends or to admire seasonal flowers.

To help you decide which garden centers to visit in County Durham to meet your gardening goals, we’ve compiled a selection of the best garden centers in County Durham, according to Google reviews.

The minimum rating for each garden center is 4.0.

7 Lanchester Garden Center of the Best Garden Centers in County Durham

Location: Bargate Bank, Lanchester, Durham, DH7 0SS

Rating: 4.5/5

1 person wrote: A great cafe with a great atmosphere and a wide range of delicious food. The plants are healthy and well-groomed. Nice gift items and deli items in the store looked delicious. The ice cream stall outside was popular. Tastefully decorated toilet. Lovely garden room to walk around for inspiration, just across the parking lot.

You can read more Google reviews here.

Beech nursery

Address: Bank of Adelaide, Shildon, DL4 1DF

Rating: 4.7/5

A recent visitor said: Really my favorite garden center. So many varieties and really great prices. Great selection of fruit and vegetable plants too! Nice staff and great.

You can read more Google reviews here.

The garden center also has a great selection of fruit trees (Image: Canva)

Shinford nursery school

Location: Singford, Durham, DH6 5JX

Rating: 4.7/5

This customer posted: This is a great family run nursery/gardening center with its own parking lot.

There is always an excellent range of bedding plants for sale at very competitive prices, as well as other plants and shrubs for your garden.

The facility also sells garden ornaments, paving, and wooden structures for the garden.

The nursery also has a shop that sells things like flower pots, fertilizer, and weed control. The staff are always very helpful and happy to share their extensive knowledge. All in all, a great family run business!

You can read more Google reviews here.

Poplar Tree Garden Center & Coffee Shop

Location: Hall Lane, Sinkliffe, Durham, DH1 2NG

Rating: 4.3/5

A user left this review on Google: Excellent garden center. A wide range of healthy botanicals, mostly grown in the UK, at fair prices. A nice range of garden ornaments and furniture. Cafes are fun too.

You can read more Google reviews here.

Horns Garden Center

Location: Dixon Estate, Shotton Colliery, Durham, DH6 2PX

Rating: 4.5/5

This person wrote: There is also a small aviary and duck pond and the Durham Angel worth a visit.

The food is reasonably priced and delicious, all the staff we met were friendly. The prices for the statues, pots etc were also really good.

You can read more Google reviews here.

Green Lane Nursery

Location: Green Lane, Wheatley Hill, Trimdon Station, TS29 6BF

Rating: 4.7/5

One visitor posted: Hidden gem just off the road to Durham, excellent botanical selection and always some great offers.

We never go out without our boots full of plants. The cafe is even more inviting, with friendly staff, a wide variety of hot and cold dishes, and a very pleasant atmosphere indoors, a must for garden center lovers and those heading out for coffee and scones and cakes. Make this a regular call on the fly.

You can read more Google reviews here.

Reamside Nursery

You can read more Google reviews here.

Location: Longmeadows/Pit House Lane, Houghton le Spring, DH4 6QR

Rating: 4.6/5

Here’s what one customer said: This is not your typical garden center.

“It’s like walking through a jungle, all the tall plants, trees, and greenhouses, and hearing the birds chirping. Best of all, it’s a great price.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/23468785.county-durham-7-garden-centres-visit-according-google-reviews/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos