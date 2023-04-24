Watch Google Cloud Community Day 2023 Chennai at Google Developer Groups GDG Cloud Chennai





*** THIS EVENT IS FREE *** NON-AC VENUES *** TWO-STEP REGISTRATION (SEE BELOW) ***

*** Check this event page for updates *** Read all event details ***

Our annual flagship event “Google Cloud community Day 2023” will be held in Chennai. We welcome enthusiastic developers interested in the power of the Google Cloud and how to use it. We have a great lineup of speakers with Developer Advocates, Google Customer Engineers and Architects, Google Developer Experts, and prominent developers and customers talking about how he uses GCP. The content will be technical, featuring deep dives into specific technologies and use cases.

Open to Google Cloud developers, admins, DevOps professionals, cloud engineers, engineering leaders, executives, community managers, Kubernetes, cloud native enthusiasts, open source contributors, students, and enthusiastic individuals.

*** Call for Proposals (CFP) / Call for Speakers *** Start ***

Opening date: April 16, 2023

End date: April 23, 2023

CFP Notice: April 30, 2023

CFP link: https://forms.gle/KCStrPaw5WWc5MaL9

Social announcement: https://twitter.com/GdgCloudChennai/status/1647993440834076672

*** CFP *** End ***

*** 2-STEP REGISTRATION (REQUIRED) *** GETTING STARTED ***

If you plan to attend 100% of the meetups, please register so that we can better utilize the resources of the event.

Registration steps (all steps are mandatory):

Step#1 Join the waitlist on this event page (including full first and last name) ==> https://gdg.community.dev/events/details/google-gdg-cloud-chennai-presents-google-cloud -community-day-2023-chennai/

Step#2 Register from the link with correct information ==> https://forms.gle/TJBnBFsoxnDb2Sj99

When your ticket is released, you will receive an email separate from your ticket. Tickets must be accepted by the customer within the period indicated in the email.

*** REGISTER *** END ***

Venue Location: Zoho Corporation, Estancia IT Park, Vallancherry Plot No. 140 & 151, Grand Southern Trunk Road, Vallancherry, Taluk, Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu 603202

Venue map: https://goo.gl/maps/TU9HeXBaLYuK1GL28

Follow us on Twitter / Instagram / Facebook: @GdgCloudChennai

Hashtags: #GoogleCloudCommunityDay, #GccdIndia, #GCCD23, #GccdChennai, #GdgCloudChennai

*** Archive ***

Meetup #52

*** Event Notice ***

Announcement Date: April 3, 2023

Social announcement: https://twitter.com/GdgCloudChennai/status/1642769946445856768

*** Call for Venue Partners – Closed *** Start ***

Opening date: April 3, 2023

End date: April 13, 2023

Social announcement: https://twitter.com/GdgCloudChennai/status/1642769946445856768

Prospectus: https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vR5GzrAIHQwQF-2ZBWx115_HPVnwel4RgsLmFGA-KW9dBY5ZxSM3onV2B_qQ_ucCq6AjTBYpbnix7sG/pub

*** Venue partner recruitment *** Closed ***

