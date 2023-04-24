Revolutionizing firearm safety or a dangerous innovation?





A prototype of the Biofire Smart Gun can be seen at Biofire Technologies headquarters in Bloomfield, Colorado, USA on April 18, 2022. (Image: Reuters/Matt Mills McKnight)

Another time during the demonstration, the weapon was successfully fired and facial recognition technology appeared to work.

Colorado-based Biofire Tech is taking orders for a smart gun powered by facial recognition technology, the latest development in a personalized weapon that can only be fired by an authenticated user.

But in a sign of the long and difficult road smart guns have faced, a prototype demonstrated to Reuters this week failed to fire twice.

The company’s founder and chief executive, Kai Kloepfer, said the software and electronics were thoroughly tested and the failures were related to machine guns made from pre-production and prototype parts. .

Biofires guns can also be activated by a fingerprint reader. This is part of several smart gun features designed to avoid accidental shootings by children, reduce suicides, protect police from gun theft, and render lost or stolen guns useless. One.

The first consumer version of the 9mm handgun could ship to pre-order customers in the fourth quarter of this year, and the standard $1,499 model could be available by the second quarter of 2024. have a nature

This could be the first commercially available smart gun in the United States since the temporary Armatix launch in 2014. At least two of his American companies, LodeStar Works and Free State Firearms, are also trying to bring smart guns to market.

During a demonstration at Biofire headquarters in Bloomfield, Colorado, Kloepfer initially fired without issue and put the gun down. Another man, an unauthorized user, then tried to fire, but he was unable to do so because the gun did not recognize his face or fingerprints as the safety features intended.

Kloepfer then returned to fire again. At that point, the gun unexpectedly clicked twice, but fired on subsequent trigger pulls.

Many gun enthusiasts are skeptical of smart gun technology. I’m afraid it will fail when the weapon is immediately needed for self-defense.

I don’t just make products, it’s all about the company: How do we make highly reliable products that unlock whenever you pick them up and never when your kids find them? Will it be built in

