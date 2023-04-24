Drum | Drum Alibaba’s Radical Split Will Unlock Value For Brands And Marketers?





Alibaba’s radical decision to split its operations into six units could bring many new innovations and opportunities for brands and marketers, but what does that mean for brands? Learn more by talking to an expert in

Last month, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba announced plans to restructure its organization, splitting the company into six business units: Cloud Intelligence, Digital Media and Entertainment, Cain Smart Logistics, Local Services, Global Digital Commerce and E-Commerce (Taobao). split into and Tmall).

The six business units will continue to be under the umbrella of Alibaba Group, led by CEO and Chairman Daniel Zhang, with each unit having its own CEO and board of directors. With the exception of the e-commerce division, which is wholly owned by Alibaba, the five units are free to independently raise funds and consider an IPO when ready.

Zhang, who announced the division into markets, said the move is intended to provide greater agility to the individual business units within the holding company.

The Alibaba Group has the nature of a holding company that is the controlling shareholder of a business group company. Alibaba’s board of directors, as the controlling shareholder, will continue to control the boards of these new companies.

We believe this will enable all businesses to become more agile, enhance business decision-making and respond more quickly to market changes.

The reorganization is the most significant in Alibaba’s 24-year history and has been heavily compared to Alphabet, which was created by Google in 2015.

The move is seen as easing the Chinese government’s crackdown on tech companies. Beijing has been critical of the influence of Chinese tech giants such as Tencent, ByteDance, Didi, Baidu, Alibaba and Ant Group, whose sweeping regulatory changes have combined about $500 billion from these companies. believed to have lost its value.

By decentralizing its business, the government has solved this problem and analysts believe it sets an example for other Chinese companies to follow. This could herald the next rise in Chinese innovation.

What does this move mean for brands and advertisers?

Connie Zhang, CEO of OMD China, invests in divisions such as Global Digital Commerce Group, Digital Media and Entertainment Group and Cloud Intelligence Group, which includes Alibaba’s AI division We believe it will be beneficial for brands and marketers who can benefit from increased innovation and innovation. .

This can lead to new advertising and marketing opportunities, such as more sophisticated targeting and personalization, the ability to reach more customers in new markets, and the availability of more engaging and interactive ad formats. .

However, it can also mean brands and marketers need to adapt their strategies to navigate the new environment.

Each business unit faces unique opportunities and challenges, and its success depends on market conditions, the regulatory environment and internal controls,” she said.

Chan said the move will allow the various units to be more agile as market conditions change.

“Mature businesses are typically used to support new businesses, and when mature businesses decline, new businesses are used to drive growth. For Alibaba, this split into different business units is a core It means that the business can be separated from the developing business.

“So, can Taobao and Tmall’s more mature business units have more budget and decision-making freedom, the freedom to invest in customer service and logistics to maintain their competitive edge? “Or will Youku and Tudou have the flexibility to continue in digital media and entertainment?” she says.

Create new innovations?

James Bay, Managing Partner, Greater China. Wunderman Thompson agrees that the move opens the door for greater innovation across the business, which can be a huge bonus for brands.

“The split also means that each business group will focus on its own business innovation. Brands and marketers can ride this shift to explore new ways to collaborate on Alibaba’s future innovation.” can.”

Alibaba’s business has pioneered a tremendous amount of innovation across different businesses, especially e-commerce, AI, and logistics. The brand is integral to the growth of social commerce and is recognized as a pioneer in e-commerce live streaming. Great success in China.

Bay said the move will help the internet giant return to a startup mindset and help unlock greater innovation.

With new user growth stagnating and time spent in the internet industry stagnating, Alibaba stressed the importance of entrepreneurship. To deepen existing business expertise to deliver higher value and better service to consumers. And this requires a more agile organization and the business decision-making power of each business group so that the business can respond quickly to changing consumer needs,” he says.

Will the split hurt Alibaba’s brand?

Experts are divided on whether the split will affect domestic and foreign brands.

Despite the impact of recent years, the Alibaba brand is still synonymous with China’s e-commerce industry and innovation. Internationally, it is often referred to as the “Amazon of China”, a sign of the company’s strengths in logistics, cloud and media.

Chan argues that it can confuse consumers. However, time will tell.

“Alibaba is a well-known brand in China, so the split could dilute the overall brand and create confusion among consumers. There is a possibility.”

What does it mean for Tongyi Qianwen?

The restructuring comes as the company announced a major role in the generative AI market with Tongyi Qianwen.

Saurabh Madan, vice president and general manager of SEA, ANZ and Japan at MoEngage, said the launch will drive improvements in AI technology and applications as Alibaba competes against other major tech companies including Google and Microsoft. It is certain.

“Alibaba’s Tongyi Qianwen is expected to be a game-changer in the AI ​​industry, and its impact will be noticed by businesses and professionals around the world,” Madan said.

“The ability to process and translate multiple languages ​​with high accuracy has the potential to improve cross-border communication for brands and marketers operating in Southeast Asia. It helps you communicate with your customers and partners, opening up new markets and growth opportunities.

“In the long term, this technology is expected to tap into the rapidly expanding Southeast Asian market, where we can leverage its strong presence and ecosystem to gain a competitive advantage. Alibaba’s Tongyi Qianwen has the potential to shift the balance of power in the global AI market.”

But Madan warns that China’s regulatory and compliance rules, as well as growing concerns about data privacy, security and censorship, may limit Tongyi Qianwen’s growth outside of China.

Additional reporting by Preethi Ravi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedrum.com/news/2023/04/24/will-alibaba-s-radical-split-unlock-value-brands-and-marketers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos