



As Google I/O approaches, we’ve seen a ton of Pixel leaks for the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel tablet over the past week. Everything you may have missed is here.

The 9to5Google newsletter has been reprinted with commentary and other tips on Google’s biggest story. Sign up here!

pixel 7a

Starting with the Pixel 7a, Google’s upcoming budget phone, we exclusively reported this week that the phone will start at $499 in the US and will be available in stores on May 11th. It’s $50 more than the previous model, but it adds wireless charging, a better camera, and more. Another leak suggests that the Pixel 7a may feature Google’s camera-based Face Unlock feature. Earlier this week, we also recently saw the first leaked image of his new blue Pixel 7a, like the one pictured above.

google pixel fold

Next up is the Pixel Fold, which has had quite a few details removed this week. It started with a release date leak that said the Pixel Fold would be announced on his May 10th and released in late June. A report from CNBC soon followed, and we’ve heard for the first time that the Pixel Fold will feature water resistance. And finally, a third big leak offers better insight into the Pixel Fold’s specs, noting that the foldable includes a free Pixel Watch for early buyers. I understand.

pixel tablet

In fact, it was the Pixel tablet that saw the most leaks this week, with an exclusive report that Google’s first Pixel-branded tablet will include a speaker/charging dock and 8 GB of RAM under the hood. Further leaks included the very dock showing up on Amazon for $129, as well as the first hints at the tablet’s pricing outside of Europe. The device was also spotted on Google Display in Milan. The new leaked render also shows a privacy switch similar to Google’s smart home devices.

Top stories of the week

GM won’t give up on removing Android Auto and CarPlay

In a new interview this week, General Motors executives stuck with the company’s controversial decision to drop Android Auto and CarPlay support from its upcoming electric vehicles. But the shocking twist is that the argument makes some sense, as he argued earlier this week at 9to5Googles Take.

Google Assistant talks less

In a welcome move for smart home users, Google has tweaked the Assistant’s smart speakers and smart displays to reduce the amount of Assistant speaking when controlling devices. Essentially, the assistant just chimes instead of repeating what the user has requested.

Now Playing on Pixel is about to get even better

As we reported this week, Google is preparing a new overview feature for the Now Playing feature on Pixel phones. When you arrive, this feature sorts the songs you hear on your phone.

Other top stories from the rest of 9to5:

FTC: I use automated affiliate links to earn income. more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2023/04/23/pixel-leaks-7a-fold-tablet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos