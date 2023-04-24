Walmart-backed PhonePe challenges Google’s dominance in Indian app stores





Indian fintech giant PhonePe is preparing to launch a dedicated app store for Android users in India.

The app store is designed to offer highly localized services based on the customer’s context, allowing developers to achieve “high quality” user acquisition through multilingual solutions, according to internal documents seen by TechCrunch. is intended to support

PhonePe is still weeks away from entering the app store market, after the Bengaluru-based startup acquired IndusOS, an app store maker that serves customers through partnerships with smartphone vendors.

PhonePe, the most valuable Indian fintech startup that is actively competing with Google’s Google Pay app in India, has stepped up its engagement with smartphone vendors, including companies including Xiaomi, to bring its app stores to Indian consumption. It plans to make it available as a standalone app for users, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Downloadable as a standalone product from Google Play, the app store offers millions of users a premier experience with high-quality ads and custom targeting, 12 language support, and 24/7 live chat.

In a statement to TechCrunch, a PhonePe spokesperson said that Google controls 97% of the Indian app store market, with more than 350 million registered users like PhonePe in the country. Someone mentioned an opportunity to build an alternative app store. It is more localized, not just from a language standpoint, but also from a discovery and consumer interest standpoint.

The timing also suits us, the company said, noting that a recent order from India’s antitrust watchdog, the Competition Commission of India, has prompted other developers to build and launch app stores on Google Play. I pointed out that the way to raise was opened. The court then gave Google some relief.

PhonePe confirmed that it has had multiple conversations with Indian phone makers and said everyone was very receptive, especially since CCI made it clear that Google could not engage in anti-competitive practices. I was.

All OEMs are excited that PhonePe is building a localized app store for the Indian market. It will be available to all Android OEMs within the first few months of release. We have already signed a deal with one of the largest OEMs and are working to quickly onboard others in the next two months.

The app store is the latest product push from PhonePe, which recently entered the e-commerce category as well. The startup spun off from its parent company, Flipkart, last year.

