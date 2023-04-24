Google Drive app supports multiple accounts: how this feature works





Google is rolling out new features to the Google Drive app on Android. This new feature is called “multi-account support” and allows a user to open his two instances of the Drive app side by side on her one device.Read also – Spotify says users can now share music, podcasts on BeReal

This feature allows users to open and navigate two Google Drive windows side-by-side from two separate Google accounts on a single large-screen Android device, such as a tablet or 360-degree 2-in-1. convertible laptop. “This update allows him to preview files from one account on one instance while navigating folders from his secondary account on another,” Google wrote in a blog post.Also Read – How to Remove Duplicates in Google Sheets: A Step-by-Step Guide

Note that this feature builds on another feature that Google rolled out to Google Drive last year. A feature called “multi-instance support” allows users to open two of her Drive app windows side-by-side on her large-screen Android device. However, he had one limitation with this feature, which allowed a Google Drive user to open windows associated with one of her Google accounts side-by-side on her Android device on the big screen. However, in its latest iteration, Google has improved this experience, giving users more flexibility in how they access their Google Drive account on his large-screen Android device.Also read – Samsung may ditch Google Search in favor of Microsoft Bing on smartphones

“Last year, we announced multi-instance support in Google Drive, a feature that gives you greater visibility into your files by allowing you to open two Drive app windows side-by-side on large-screen Android devices. We are currently improving this experience by adding support for multi-accounts,” the company added.

As far as availability is concerned, Google has started rolling out this feature to Google Drive users on Android and says all users should get the feature in the coming weeks.

Autofill using your mouse in the Google Sheets app for Android

Separately, Google also released new features for the Google Sheets Android app. This allows users to use the mouse in your app to drag or double-click selection handles to autofill. This feature is based on the Google Sheets app’s full mouse support on Android. Google has started rolling out this feature and it will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

