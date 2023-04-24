Last week’s most read RTIH retail tech articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Samsung UK plugs in new Galaxy S23 phone series in immersive pop-up roadshow

Samsung has launched an interactive and immersive pop-up roadshow in the UK, starting in Oxford, to highlight the nightography camera and gaming features of its new Galaxy S23 series.

This concept was created, designed and built by Outform.

Visitors were able to check-in to the experience by scanning a QR code via the Outforms PodDrop product and entered a contest to win a new Galaxy S23.

The space featured selfie booths with color-changing LEDs, allowing visitors to see consistent quality cameras in different lighting settings.

Then I was able to share my photos digitally and print them right away to take home. Both had the Galaxy S23 series name and his Samsung branding watermark.

Guests can also use the Galaxy S23 as a controller to play a variety of games available on the device via the Samsungs 55 Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor, on the big screen fully loaded with the Galaxy S23 device. I was given the opportunity to play. .

Additionally, visitors were able to explore the Samsung Galaxys product ecosystem and tell their brand story through hands-on demos supported by interactive screens.

The pop-up has since moved to six high streets and colleges across Brierley Hill, Nottingham, Manchester, Cardiff, Southampton and Reading.

Online boom: Avon UK launches on Amazon for first time in omnichannel push

Avon products are now available for purchase on Amazon as the beauty brand ramps up its omnichannel strategy, unveiling a new visual identity and embracing power brand positioning.

Avon is the first in the UK to expand its sales channel to Amazon.

It says it’s trying to reach a broader customer base who want to enjoy attractive beauty products at attractive prices. For consumers with a high cost of living, this is even more important.

Over 300 beauty and skin care products are currently available through online retailers, with more to be launched throughout the year. These include Glimmerstick Eyeliner, Power Stay Foundation and Power Serum with Protinol Technology.

LA is just the beginning: AI-powered logistics startup gracefully completes first delivery

Gently, a Los Angeles-based AI-powered logistics company, officially launched last week by delivering its first goods in West Los Angeles.

Co-founded by former Harvard Business School classmates Anas Aljumaily and Elian Press Gurwitz, Gentry aims to create a fully decentralized supply chain in America by 2040.

The company is a last-mile delivery provider that partners with retailers and uses artificial intelligence and predictive data to keep goods closer to customers.

Grocery giant Asda partners with Infobip to become UK’s largest RCS traffic sender

Infobip has announced a partnership with Asda to launch what is touted as the largest Rich Communication Services (RCS) business messaging traffic in the UK.

This initiative helps support messaging across the online customer journey, including order confirmations, delivery times, and replacements.

The rollout makes Asda the first major UK grocer to launch an RCS business message in the UK. It brings the power of mobile apps into the messaging platform.

This will allow Asda to reach customers through their native messaging app without any additional installations or downloads. Your message will display your logo, brand name, and link.

Asda and Wayve claim Britain’s largest self-driving grocery delivery trial

Asda customers can now pick up their purchases via Wayve self-driving cars in what is touted as the UK’s largest automated grocery delivery trial.

In partnership with Wayve, this year-long trial will enable supermarkets to autonomously deliver groceries to catchments of over 170,000 residents in London’s 72,000 households.

The self-driving car will join an existing online delivery operation at the Park Royal Superstore in West London, with the ability to drive itself to the customer’s home.

Asda Park Royal customers can place orders for next day delivery online as usual. Choose from our full range of online products and choose a delivery slot that suits you.

The only difference is that you can randomly choose to have your order delivered by a self-driving car.

During the trial period, both Asda’s colleague and supervising Wayve safety driver will be in the vehicle at the time of delivery. An Asda employee will load and unload your groceries at your home.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2023/4/24/driverless-deliveries-and-in-demand-influencers-last-weeks-most-read-rtih-retail-technology-articles The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos