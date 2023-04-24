Google Pixel Fold price, specs, availability, hands-on video leak before the I/O event





Google hasn’t officially confirmed the Google Pixel Fold, but leaks abound. The tech giant is speculated to unveil its first foldable device at his Google I/O in May. Well, one more leak of his has shed some light on the Pixel Fold’s pricing, availability, and specs, leaving no room for imagination. The Pixel Fold will be available in Chalk and Obsidian color options starting May 30. Like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the upcoming model could also have a Tensor G2 SoC under the hood. Additionally, a live video of the phone surfaced online, giving us a glimpse of the foldable design ahead of its scheduled debut in May.

Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser shared the Google Pixel Fold’s US pricing and full specs via a YouTube video. According to tipsters, the Pixel Fold is priced at $1,799 (around Rs. 1,47,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and $1,919 (around Rs. 1,57,500) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is said to have chalk and obsidian shades.

The Google Pixel Fold will be available for pre-order in the Google Store starting May 10th, with an estimated shipping date of June 27th. We are also planning to start pre-ordering through Carrie from May 30th. Pixel Watch for customers who pre-ordered a foldable.

Separately, tipster Kuba Wojciechowski (@Za_Raczke) leaked a hands-on video of the Pixel Fold. Other than the cover display and large internal screen with thick bezels, the video doesn’t show any other features.

Google Pixel Fold specs

The Pixel Fold is said to feature a 7.6-inch internal display (1,840 x 2,208 pixels) with a 6:5 aspect ratio, 380ppi pixel density and 120Hz refresh rate. It can feature a 5.8-inch OLED outer display (1,080×2,092 pixels) with a 17.4:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The foldable display is said to have a plastic coating. It’s powered by Google’s Tensor G2 SoC, paired with a Titan M2 security chip and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

As for optics, the Pixel Fold is said to feature a triple rear camera unit consisting of OIS, CLAF, and a 48-megapixel main wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture. The camera setup includes a 10.8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 121-degree FoV and f/2.2 aperture, and a 10.8-megapixel dual PD with 5x optical zoom and 20x super-res zoom. It can also include a telephoto lens.

For Selfie, it is said to have a 9.5-megapixel sensor with a pixel width of 1.22 pm, an aperture of f/2.2, and a fixed focus. It’s designed to come with an 8-megapixel internal selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus.

The Pixel Fold is said to have a fingerprint scanner on the side, and may also support a Face Unlock feature. Jon Prosser didn’t specify the foldable’s battery capacity, but the battery is said to offer him over 24 hours of playtime and up to 72 hours of standby time.The size he said is 5.5mmx3.1mmx 0.5 and weighs 283 grams.

