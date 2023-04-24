Enable-6G launched to unlock the potential of future 6G networks





As 5G technology continues to power edge computing and self-driving cars, researchers and industry experts are already looking to the future and the development of 6G technology. The challenges of capacity, energy efficiency, latency, data security and privacy make the development of the ENABLE-6G project very important. To enable the future vision of addressing higher levels of complexity, contextualization and data traffic while consuming less energy and providing stronger security and privacy measures, 6G networks will need more You have to be adaptable and intelligent. Such advances are essential to instill the level of trust needed for widespread implementation of next-generation devices and nodes.

One of the main goals is to ensure that advanced privacy protections are built into the architecture. Accurate mapping and sensing, data privacy and security have become major concerns, and new use cases will also benefit greatly. Another strategic goal is the design and implementation of software-defined networks that can operationalize optimized edge-to-cloud processing to facilitate time-critical, geographically distributed network orchestration (for example, through the application of control task algorithms). The ENABLE-6G project uses new technologies to improve wireless communications, provide environmental sensing, and significantly reduce the energy footprint per device to avoid an overall increase in network power consumption. It’s a big step forward for 6G. We are excited about the potential impact of this project and look forward to working with our partners to bring it to life.

Telefnica is one of Spain’s leading private R&D centers, researching and developing new technologies and solutions that can improve the company’s existing products and services, identifying and creating new business opportunities in the telecommunications and technology sectors. Aiming to be One of his big companies to participate in this project is NEC. NEC is highly capable, has a strong focus on research and development, and invests heavily in new technologies and innovative solutions. ENABLE-6G relies on outstanding scientists from IMDEA Networks, one of the best innovation and development centers in Spain, and various experts from all over the world. Finally, the project will rely on his BluSpecs consulting to facilitate the digital transformation of public and private organizations through the application of knowledge, data and methodologies in the areas of strategy, new technology implementation and innovation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telefonica.com/en/communication-room/enable-6g-launched-to-unlock-the-potential-of-future-6g-networks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos