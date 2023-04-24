Startups vs Google: Delhi HC rules necessity doctrine today





The Delhi High Court is set to deliver its long-awaited ruling on Monday on the Alliance of Digital India Foundation’s petitions against Google and CCI in the Google Play Store policy case.

The upcoming judgment of Single Justice Tushar Rao Gadera will have a major impact on the functioning of the Competition Commission of India (CCI). This is because the Delhi High Court will decide whether the CCI can also exercise the principle of necessity in antitrust matters. Said.

ADIF has petitioned the Delhi High Court to direct CCI to exercise the principle of necessity to process three applications filed with the Competition Oversight Board by the digital start-up think tank.

ADIF had also asked the Delhi High Court to direct Google to maintain the proposed User Choice Billing (UCB) system which will start from 26 April.

Google has already announced its intention to implement the UCB system in India from April 26th, allowing developers to use third-party billing systems other than the Google Play Billing System. ADIF is against UCB in its current form, and Google’s charging app developers a service fee of around 30% would be a huge blow to the Indian startup his ecosystem, so the technology’s I hope the giants keep UCB on hold.

Tushar Rao Gadela, single judge of the Delhi High Court, suspended the order last Wednesday after a lengthy hearing lasting more than two hours.

ADIF has filed a complaint with the Delhi High Court that Google attempted to circumvent the CCI Order of 25 October last year by releasing the UCB system.

In its application, ADIF alleges that Google has not complied with CCI instructions issued through its October 25 decision last year in the Google Play Store Policy case. CCI subsequently fined Google $936 million for anti-competitive conduct in its Google Play store policy.

Last Wednesday, ADIF Attorney Abeer Roy presented a legal basis for direction from the Delhi High Court to CCI to exercise necessary legal doctrines to consider ADIF’s claims against Google.

ADIF argues that CCI invoked the principle of necessity to begin approving proposed M&A deals in the interests of the market and economy, and that similar standards and non-discriminatory approaches also apply to antitrust orders. It argued that the CCI should follow to adjudicate a petition alleging violations. .

However, Google companies, represented by senior advocates Sandeep Sethi and Sajjan Poovayya, opposed invoking the principle of necessity, saying that without a quorum it would not be possible. Introduced by Attorney General N Venkatraman, his CCI did not take a specific position and said that CCI would respond to the judgment made by the judge. The US-based Match Group also intervened in support of the ADIF on the issue.

Published April 24, 2023

