Why TYPEONE magazine is a must-read for graphic designers





Oh, what a time to be a designer. The 2020s have certainly been a tumultuous decade for him, but world events have accelerated existing business, technological and cultural trends, putting design skills in demand as brands around the world battle to adapt, evolve and survive. is rising.

Designers everywhere can thrive in this new new normal as long as they remain relevant. But it can be difficult to keep up with the latest trends and stay on top of everything that’s happening. Typefaces are one of the most important areas to stay ahead of the curve, as they are changing at a breakneck pace with the explosion of type design tools.

It’s natural to use the web for the latest information. There are also many useful blogs and online magazines, such as Creative Boom. But we’re the first to admit that it can only get you so far.

physical pleasure

why? First, even though this is the digital age, print is still largely a physical medium. From books and newspapers to posters, billboards and signage, typographic design should work just as well in the analog world on screen. And that means studying how types work in a physical environment.

TYPEONE Magazine is an excellent all-around print magazine, and it certainly does. But that’s not all. Nor do I scour the web for typeface-related news, stories, concepts, and new work, missing half of it along the way. Instead, all the new trends and developments you need to know about are in one professionally curated, accessible magazine.

Features of TYPEONE

TYPEONE stands out among typography publications not only because of its focus on technical issues, but also because it uses type as a gateway to open up engaging conversations about business, social issues, culture and design. .

Ultimately, typography doesn’t exist in isolation, it’s just one component of a dynamic and ever-evolving design environment. Aware of and committed to that fact, TYPEONE is a must-read for graphic designers of all stripes, not just font foundries and type designers. Exploring technology, innovation, design and culture around the world, it is a critical lens where global and industry issues intersect within the context of type and design.

Each issue is beautifully printed by Pressison Creative Print & Finishers on GF Smith and foil finisher Foilco paper stock (as of issue 05). Each includes world-class features written by leading designers and industry experts to help grow your skill set, advance your career, and inspire side projects.

In short, reading TYPEONE gives you grounded-in tips, advice, and insights that directly help you on your job. Additionally, gaining a contemporary perspective on the graphic design and typography industry will allow you to keep up with current thinking, ideas and concepts, and impart your knowledge and understanding to others, including clients, collaborators and colleagues. increase.

TYPEONE is a biannual magazine with 6 excellent issues to date. Here’s a brief description of what each does.

The inaugural issue of TYPEONE explores how type and design as a whole communicate messages, amplify voices and aim to change the world we live in, with font design at its core. Other creative works from Generation Z.

This issue focuses on kinetic types and motion design. Industry experts explore the methods, logic, and creative behind this exciting niche. Kiel Mutschelknaus describes an innovative way to create kinetic types in code. Animography’s hybrid approach to animated typefaces, in the words of founder Jeroen Krielaars. He also discusses, with Aasawari Kulkarni, the potential of variable fonts in the changing context of multi-kinetic types of scripts. In keeping with the motion theme, the issue comes with a special lenticular cover created by Zhang Nguyen.

This issue explores the world of murals and graffiti with a focus on print. Inside is an interview with Adam Fujita that reveals why respecting the culture and lineage of graffiti is essential. Brandy Swope, who provides a guide to getting hired as a mural artist. and Deimos, who offers expertise in estimating, legal proceedings, clients and processing payments. Designed by Marco, the cover comes in a very special folding format, featuring the designer’s iconic combination of traditional typefaces and expressive graffiti forms.

The issue celebrates women’s contributions in the type space, explores the lack of diversity and accessibility in the industry, and leverages the magazine as a space to champion and celebrate women and non-binary designers. The issue features her three striking typefaces by contemporary female type designers, with her four covers chosen by her four women, each with their own practice and voice.

Guest edited by The Brand Identity, this issue explores the topic of branding and typography. Topics covered include how future branding will promote cryptocurrencies, cannabis, psilocybin, and NFTs. Exploring the use of languages ​​and scripts unfamiliar to the Western world. A type designer’s view of what it actually takes to launch a typeface commercially. A discussion among design studios about the price of branding oneself.

The latest edition of TYPEONE couldn’t be more relevant for graphic designers working in 2023. This special thematic issue delves into the world of type, its cultural influence on the design industry, and the new type tools used to create it. It features the influence of AI, type meets street his culture, custom how he designs his type, and interviews with Bareis + Nicolaus and his TWOMUCH.

Don’t miss out on TYPEONE magazine, there’s a lot to discover about typefaces and their impact on the design world. Learn more and purchase a copy here.

