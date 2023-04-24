Google uses fonts to track your online behavior and sell the data to advertisers.See how





A recent study into Google Fonts revealed that the tech giant uses fonts to track what users do online and sells that data to advertisers and marketing companies. Fortunately, there are ways to stop this.

Google collects data in ways that even tech-savvy users can ignore. Roboto, Open Sans, Lato, Montserrat and Merriweather are typefaces used by Google to track a user’s IP address and browsing history.

Web designers use these free fonts to make their sites look great on any device, including mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TVs and desktop computers.

Google Using Fonts to Track Users Downloading a font file from Google doesn’t just load the typeface.

Google also collects information such as your IP address and the pages you visit and cross-references it with other information that the internet giant has on file for you. The company makes its unique typeface free to website owners and is used on at least 60 million of his sites.

Also read: Google admits to tracking users even after turning off location tracking

Google claims free tracking fonts make websites load faster and look more consistent across iPhones, Androids, Windows PCs, Macs and tablets, but at the cost of privacy. . When you visit a site that uses Google fonts, you’re instantly granting Google access to that site.

Incognito mode doesn’t really work Your IP address is a unique Internet identifier linked to your device, every web page you visit, how long you stay on that page, and the links you click on that page . This is combined with all other information Google collects. If you want to wow, reveal everything Google knows about you with these three scary lists.

Private or incognito surfing cannot protect you from this pursuit. You can change your cookie settings or use a VPN to prevent certain online activities from being tracked, but these typefaces are ubiquitous, so that’s not enough.

Also Read: How Google Tracks Your Location and How to Prevent It

It’s not as easy as changing your browser settings. Font selection is currently only available in Firefox. That’s why software his engineer Geoff Johnson designed a browser extension with all the features.

StopTheFonts blocks fonts using built-in tracking tags provided by Google and Adobe.

You can load fonts from any site you like, whether the fonts are held on the site itself or through a third party such as Google. This add-on is currently only accessible in Safari. When you visit a web font-enabled page, email, or anywhere else online, it will appear exactly as the author intended. Turning these off can get a little weird.

How to prevent this? If you’re using Chrome, Edge, Safari, or any other browser, you’ll need to tell Google to delete your search history and activity. This isn’t a perfect answer, but it’s better than nothing. Luckily, this is easy and can be programmed to run automatically.

Log in to myaccount.google.com.then on the left[Google アカウントの管理]Choose.

[データとプライバシー]To access the page,[プライバシーと個人設定]Click.

Also Read: You Can’t Get Away From Google’s Data Collection And Location Tracking

Web & App Activity, Location History, and YouTube History are all ticked in the History settings section. Click each to change the settings. If desired, they can be turned off to prevent future monitoring.

Set automatic deletion for future activity on these pages. Choose every 3 months. Following these steps will delete your search history, but will also block tracking by applications, location history, and YouTube views.

Read all breaking news, trending news, cricket news, bollywood news, india news and entertainment news. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/how-google-uses-fonts-to-track-what-users-do-online-and-sell-data-to-advertisers-12496552.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos